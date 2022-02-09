Unbounce Apps: Stripe, Typeform, Unsplash Join Growing Library of Tools to Help Your Business

By Sarah Gooding

As a small business owner, we know you’ve got limited time and expertise to run digital marketing campaigns. We also know that a whopping 47% of you run your marketing efforts all by yourselves. Now add technical issues, broken workflows, or a lack of developer resources, and you’re faced with a bunch of barriers that make you wonder how you’ll even keep up with or get a leg up on the competition.

That’s why we’re launching Unbounce Apps.

Bringing a collection of best-in-class apps to Unbounce’s Smart Builder is just another way we’re expanding our offerings beyond landing pages—helping you create campaigns in half the time, conserve resources, and increase your conversions by up to 30%. Unbounce Apps will include a wide selection of new tools to help you grow your marketing results and help you connect with the tools you already know and love.

We envision our apps will transform your Unbounce experience while making the launch and growth of your marketing campaigns more efficient.

What Are Unbounce Apps?

Unbounce Apps are tools that offer a variety of features and functionalities within the Unbounce Conversion Intelligence Platform that you can easily add to your Smart Builder landing pages. The first three apps we’ve introduced are Typeform, Stripe, and Unsplash:

Whether you’re conducting research, collecting leads, or seeking feedback from your visitors, the Typeform app will help you quickly and easily add forms to your campaigns and boost your conversions. Stripe : Unbounce’s Stripe app will help you run sales campaigns and create high-converting, payment-enabled landing pages showcasing your products, services, and subscriptions. When you add the Stripe app to your Unbounce landing page, you create a smooth checkout experience and can earn/generate more sales..

: Unbounce’s Stripe app will help you run sales campaigns and create high-converting, payment-enabled landing pages showcasing your products, services, and subscriptions. When you add the Stripe app to your Unbounce landing page, you create a smooth checkout experience and can earn/generate more sales.. Unsplash: This fantastic tool will help you quickly and effortlessly access a massive database of images you can add to your landing pages.

Get a Leg Up on the Competition

With Unbounce’s growing collection of apps, you’ll be able to work faster and smarter, and ultimately grow your conversions and ROI. And if that’s not reason enough, here are a few more ways Unbounce Apps are gonna make your day-to-day marketing efforts easier and even more successful:

Connect the tools you already use and love to your Smart Builder landing page without having to rely on technical or time-consuming workarounds.

to your Smart Builder landing page without having to rely on technical or time-consuming workarounds. No-code installation and easy authorization mean not relying on a designer or developer to get a new tool up and running.

and mean not relying on a designer or developer to get a new tool up and running. Save time by leaving the research, competitor comparisons, and demos to us.

by leaving the research, competitor comparisons, and demos to us. Earn more—discover new tools with high converting functionality and boost your conversions.

“Our mission is to create all kinds of apps for any kind of business. Regardless of available resources or technical aptitude, we want to make sure all small business owners and marketers can succeed in their efforts,” says Jess Petrella, Group Product Marketing Manager at Unbounce. “With Unbounce Apps, you’ll have access to no-code tools that unlock new abilities and show results in your ROI.”

What’s Next for Unbounce Apps and Your Business?

Today is the beginning of our multi-year plan to build Unbounce Apps—a diverse library of apps for all types of businesses, teams, industries, technical aptitudes, and use cases. “Apps for All” is our commitment to helping you access all the bells and whistles you need to save time while you level up your conversions.

“Everything we do at Unbounce is built with the unique needs of small businesses in mind,” said Tamara Grominsky, Chief Strategy Officer at Unbounce. “Unbounce Apps is an extension of this commitment to small businesses providing endless new opportunities for us to help our customers grow smarter. And while our customers grow, so too will our library of apps.”

Throughout 2022, our goal is to bring more than 20 new apps to our growing library. (Spoiler alert: If you’ve ever dreamt of creating your own app for Smart Builder, you might just be able to soon!)

Are you ready to give one of our Unbounce Apps a whirl?

Source:: https://unbounce.com/news/unbounce-apps-stripe-typeform-unsplash-tools-for-your-business/