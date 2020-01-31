Ultimate Guide To Using Events to Grow Your Network Marketing Business by Jessica Green

By Simon Chan

Jessica Green and Simon Chan talk about how to use network marketing events to grow your business. They talk about how to get your team… to how often you must go… local events… and what you must DO at an event.

Who is Jessica Green?

Jessica Green first appeared on episode 565 where she talked about how she accidentally fell into network marketing.

Jessica is a multiple 6 figure earner and she credits her success in developing tools and events for her team to experience success faster and more efficiently while balancing all aspects of their lives.

Jessica is also one of the featured speakers at the upcoming Top Summit.

Favorite Quote

If you think you can, you’re right. If you think you can’t, you’re right again!

Must Read Book

Miracle Morning by Hal Elrod

Why They Buy by Cheri Tree

Recommended Event

The Top Summit

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Video and Text Messaging

Recommended Online App

Zoom

Go Grow

Contact Info

Jessica Green on Facebook and Instagram

Source:: https://mlmnation.com/jessica-green-590/