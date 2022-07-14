Tyler Shirakawa Joins DreamTrips International

By Nicole Dunkley

For Tyler Shirakawa, whose home base is Hilo, Hawaii, track records speak volumes, in both his own network marketing career and selecting companies with whom he chooses to do business.

“I have joined DreamTrips International because Mark and Tammy Smith have an amazing track record, and everything is so organized—simple system that everyone can follow, that’s easily duplicatible to put them in a place to win,”

Shirakawa says.

And winning is something Shirakawa is used to doing. In just under a decade in the network marketing business, he’s consistently ranked in the top five for recruiting in each of the companies for which he’s worked, and garnered the top spot at least once.

His massive global organizations produced millions of dollars in sales, creating many 6-figure earners and some 7-figure earners, in his career.

Shirakawa has earned well over seven figures in his career and once garnered a personal record of more than $200,000 in sales in under just two weeks.

He’s put his industry and sales knowledge to work for multiple companies and has signed MLM owners to his organizational teams in the past.

So what about DreamTrips International impressed Shirakawa?

“No hype, all results,”

Shirakawa says.

“The product, what can I say, is the easiest thing I’ve ever sold in my entire career of network marketing. Travel—you don’t have to convince someone to travel.

They do, regardless. It’s not like a product company where you have to tell them to try this,”

he says.

And the DreamTrips International Discover System, Shirakawa says, is an effective recruitment tool.

“It helps our new reps go on a trip quickly and experience how amazing the DreamTrips actually are. Then they can share their experiences,”

he says.

About DreamTrips International:

DreamTrips International, LLC is a privately held company based in Frisco, Texas. DreamTrips International is the #1 direct seller of global travel and lifestyle club memberships. More than 1.3 million travelers have experienced the one-of-a-kind, specially curated experiences known as DreamTrips.

