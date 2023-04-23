By Team Business For Home

Universe Academy, hosted its first event under its new moniker on 22 April 2023 hosted by CEO, Dada Pey and VIP special guest speaker, Jordan Belfort also known as The Wolf Of Wallstreet.

The impactful training event, attended by more than 1500 leaders. The event showcased the company new branding, innovative and disruptive educational platform which were welcomed with great excitement and commendation.

What started over 1 year ago under the TrustYourUniverse brand which expanded to 10,000 active customers in more than 20 countries.

Commenting on today’s announcement Dada Pey, CEO of Universe Academy stated:

“Today, we commence our new trajectory as Universe Academy, a brand that represents who we are as a company, and what we provide our valued business associates.

After several months of hard work and planning behind the scenes, we have opened our doors and are ready to introduce new innovative services and products to the word that will only add immense value.

I have put together highly sought after educators in various fields such as Real Estate, Crypto, Forex, NFT, the Metaverse and Spirituality to ensure the community can acquire a full range of skills and knowledge.

There has been extensive market research which has been conducted to ensure a unique and valuable solution is offered that will enable customers to achieve their goals. The products and services are geared towards quality, user-friendliness and added value for customers.

By rebranding into the new Universe Academy education platform, the company continues to focus on quality, innovation and customer satisfaction.”

The post TrustYourUniverse Rebrands To Universe Academy appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2023/04/trustyouruniverse-rebrands-to-universe-academy/