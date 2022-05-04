Total Life Changes & The 15 Day Challenge

By Nicole Dunkley

The 15 Day Challenge is a movement that TLC established in the fourth quarter of 2021 to promote wellness and improved quality of life. The program is quite simple. We position three synergistic supplements and encourage 30 minutes of intentional movement and proper hydration.

Led by TLC’s corporate executives and dozens of its employees, T15DC has engaged thousands of customers resulting in heart-felt testimonies like these:

“After taking The 15 Day Challenge, I feel amazing. I have lost inches, I have more energy, I’m healthier, and I have more self-confidence with how I feel about myself.”– Rachel Sheron

“Joining The 15 Day Challenge helped me tackle smaller goals in pursuit of larger ones. I was able to become regimented, maintain mental clarity (which is pivotal for me), and still remain active and moving for 30-60 minutes a day!” – Danny M. Colon

Recently, Founder and Chief Vision Officer Jack Fallon and long-time business partner and Chief Operations Officer John Licari decided to take the 15 Day Challenge on the road.

Director of Events Tricia Crawford drafted an agenda and lined up a three-city tour launched in Washington DC on April 23rd, followed by a recent stop in San Antonio, Texas, and ending in Chicago on May 15th.

Each event only allows a total of 50 Life Changers (independent representatives) and one guest to attend. The morning session provides product and program training, while the afternoon session invites the guests to learn more about the benefits of the challenge and celebrate live customer testimonies.

The event concludes with a 40-minute workout and a unique draft, selecting members to participate in the All-In-To Win Contest.

Three TLC employees from each city will coach a team of customers and Life Changers through a 15 Day Challenge, earning points (chips) based on their exercise efforts (tracked with MyZone heart rate monitor points) and their sales of The 15 Day Challenge kits.

The winning team will enjoy General Admission tickets and a 4-night stay at the Aria Resort and Casino in Las Vegas for TLC’s Gravity event.

The 15 Day Challenge is about moving towards a Life Change. It is not a diet, but rather it is a community engaged in having fun and seeking a significantly better life experience. We are trying to make a shift to what is truly important in life.

Are you ready to “Abandon what was” and head toward a life-altering change? This requires a small investment in yourself. It is time to put “you” first and see what a new, improved life looks like. Join us on The 15 Day Challenge and get ready for the life you have always wanted.

Learn more or get started HERE

About Total Life Changes

Total Life Changes (TLC) is a direct selling company offering a diverse product portfolio of health and wellness products. Founder and Chief Vision Officer Jack Fallon created TLC in 1999 with a single product: NutraBurst®. Since that time, TLC has continued to develop weight loss and wellness products matched with an attractive hybrid binary compensation plan allowing Life Changers of TLC to be rewarded quickly for introducing new customers to its products and business opportunity. Find out why so many are saying, ‘It really is different over here.’ For more information, please visit www.totallifechanges.com

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/05/total-life-changes-the-15-day-challenge/