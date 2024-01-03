Total Life Changes Ranked As Double A Opportunity For 2024

By Team Business For Home

Total Life Changes (TLC) is a USA product based network marketing company demonstrating substantial entrepreneurial potential.

TLC strives to make their products accessible for everyone, and maintain a business model where the products are affordable in every market. When it comes to the effectiveness of their products, TLC uses only the highest grade of vitamins and supplements.

The company stated on their website:

At Total Life Changes our purpose is to ‘provide products and a community that you’ll feel’ and in doing that we make every life we touch change for the better. Whether your goal is to better your health, promote a healthy lifestyle, earn extra income or just give yourself an overall sense of well-being, TLC is here to help you every step of the way.

The TLC brand is built on the same principles from our basement beginnings. We work hard every day to make sure our customers feel healthier and more energized, our employees feel inspired, and our Life Changers feel supported and excited.

Our brand’s foundation lies in our belief in each of our seven core values. While operating by these seven core values, and changing lives around the world, we are accomplishing our purpose: Providing products and a community that you’ll feel!”

Total Life Changes in Facts and Figures

In 2022, Total Life Changes, a US-based company headed by CEO Jack Fallon, had an estimated revenue of $300 million, which indicates a decrease of 14% when compared to 2021.

Out of this, $105 million could have been potentially disbursed as commission under its compensation plan that pays out 35%. The company is rated AA+ by Business for Home, suggesting it offers an awesome opportunity. Its current Business for Home Momentum Rank stands at 40, out of 800+ global network marketing companies listed on BFH’s database.

Total Life Changes’ global Similarweb Rank is 238,359 which situates it at a respectable 116 out of more than 800 worldwide network marketing firms in BFH’s database. With 306 reviews on Business for Home, the company has also managed to achieve a 15th position ranking. Additionally, Total Life Changes remarkable tally presents 7 recommended distributors and 2 top earners. Its Business for Home page has accumulated 95,843 views.

Facts and figures as of the day of publication of this article. The ranks are calculated based on 800+ world-wide network marketing companies in the Business for Home database.

Business for Home Rating: AA+: An awesome opportunity

2022 Revenue: $300 million

Revenue difference compared to 2021: -14%

Compensation plan payout: 35%

Potential commission payout in 2023: $105 million

Current Business for Home Momentum Rank: 40

Number of Recommended Distributors: 7 (Rank 37)

Number of Top Earners: 2 (Rank 105)

Business for Home Pageviews: 95,843 (Rank 19)

Similarweb Rank: 238,359 (Rank 116)

YouTube views: 871,272 (Rank 98)

Total Life Changes has 306 reviews on Business for Home (Rank 15)

CEO of Total Life Changes: Jack Fallon

Company Country: US

Data provide by the proprietary Business for Home Intelligence Engine

Here’s a glimpse of what people are writing about Total Life Changes

From the reviews provided above, it can be deduced that Total Life Changes has been well-received by its users, many of whom enthusiastically praise the company and its products.

Reviewer Yolanda Bluford states,

“Total Life Changes has been a game changer for me. […] Jack Fallon & John Licari are some amazing gentlemen. They believe in this company we are family.”

This love for the company seems to be a general sentiment as Vickie Durr shares in her review,

“Total Life Changes has totally change[d] my life. TLC has the Best CEO (Jack Fallon) & COO (John Licari) who is loved dearly. We are Family.”

The reviews also reveal that many of the participants appreciate the products and find them beneficial.

As echoed in the review by Belinda Collier,

“TLC is amazing, I love the products they changed my life.”

Similarly, Rosa Broussard expresses her satisfaction with the products, claiming,

“The products are all wonderful.”

Xavier Oldham highly recommend Total Life Changes as well.

According to Carmen Rowe’s review, the company also offers a positive community experience. She penned,

“Best community! Best training and team unity and support!”

Vickie Durr and Xavier Oldham also emphasize the supportive community that makes up the members of Total Life Changes.

Finally, users like Mary Allen, accolade the beneficial impact of the company beyond health and wellness,

“Total Life Changes has truly changed my husband’s and my life, not only in health, wellness and wealth, but in so many other ways.”

A Spanish reviewer, Nestor Alfaro Cajina, also highlights the company’s “high-value” educational system and regards the business plan as “very simple and straightforward.”

In summary, the reviews tend to present Total Life Changes in a very positive light, lauding the company’s supportive community, effective products and the overall experiences that come along. Also, the caring management and rewarding compensation plan seem to appeal to the reviewers. However, we should bear in mind that these reviews are subjective and might not apply to everyone’s experience with the company.

How Total Life Changes could improve their visibility

Publishing success stories and company press release offer several advantages for companies. Here are some of the key advantages of publishing success stories and links to several high performing articles from different companies as examples of a shining marketing strategy anno 2024.

Inspiration Motivation, Credibility and Trust

Success stories serve as sources of inspiration and motivation for others. When people read about others who have overcome challenges and achieved their goals, they are often motivated to pursue their own aspirations. They can enhance your credibility and build trust with your audience. Real-life examples of achievements provide evidence that your strategies, products, or services are effective and can deliver results.

Success stories provide social proof that your offerings have been valuable to others. Potential customers or clients are more likely to engage with your products or services if they see that others have benefited from them. In competitive markets, success stories can set you apart from competitors. Demonstrating your track record of achieving results can give you a unique selling point.

Overall, success stories and press releases have the power to inspire, educate, and foster connections. Whether in the business, personal development, or social spheres, sharing stories of achievement can bring about positive change and growth in Network Marketing.

Total Life Changes Conclusion

Total Life Changes has as estimated revenue of $300 million. This demonstrates the company’s potential for success in the network marketing industry. The promise of higher commission payouts, as high as 35%, presents an attractive opportunity for individuals seeking a lucrative venture.

Total Life Changes is rated AA+ by Business for Home, further reinforcing its potential for success. Its momentum rank of 40 out of over 800 global network marketing companies indicates its positive standing in the industry.

The company has also received positive reviews and recommendations on Business for Home, further solidifying its reputation. With these impressive figures and rankings, it suggests that individuals looking to join Total Life Changes may have the potential to make decent money in this business venture.

As with all opportunities, success cannot be promised or guaranteed. Success within the Network Marketing channel results only from successful sales efforts, building up a customer and affiliate team, which require hard work, diligence, skill, persistence, competence, and leadership.

