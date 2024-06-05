Total Life Changes Encourages Distributors To Dream Big At 2024 Convention

By Team Business For Home

Total Life Changes (TLC) is thrilled to announce its most empowering convention yet: DREAM. On July 19–20, Life Changers will gather at the iconic Renaissance Center—the heart and soul of Detroit, Michigan—for TLC’s largest event of the year.

What to Expect

Immersive Training: Life Changers will engage in two full days of intensive training, workshops, and segments led by community leaders, tailored to both new and seasoned network marketers.

Why “DREAM?”

In a company-wide address to kick off 2024, Founder and Chief Visionary Officer Jack Fallon urged the TLC community to embrace the power of dreaming. Reflecting on the company’s humble basement beginnings, Fallon encouraged Life Changers to reconnect with the “why” that brought them to TLC and put their goals into action.

Total Life Changes began with a dream and a single product—a multivitamin called NutraBurst®. Since then, TLC has transformed into a global powerhouse in the wellness and MLM industries. Today, the company boasts a high-quality product lineup and a vast network of distributors dedicated to promoting health worldwide.

Last year, TLC celebrated its twentieth anniversary as an official company with Reflect, a convention held in Detroit where Life Changers could look back on their growth journey and set a roadmap for the future. This year, TLC returns to Detroit to highlight the city where Fallon’s dream first took flight.

TLC invites aspiring network marketers to take part in an unforgettable event that promises the inspiration, resources, and community support needed to turn dreams into reality.

Learn more about DREAM and register here.

About Total Life Changes:

Total Life Changes specializes in health and wellness products supporting weight management, energy, and full-body nutrition. The company started small, born from the passionate vision of entrepreneur Jack Fallon.

Since its conception in 1999, TLC has evolved into a global force of network marketers, united by a shared mission to empower individuals around the world to lead a healthier lifestyle. With accessible, high-quality products, a vibrant, supportive community, and a competitive commission structure, TLC provides its independent distributors the opportunity to earn extra income while making a real impact.

