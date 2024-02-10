Top Social Media MLM Influencers Poll 2024

An influencer or digital creator, is someone who has the power to affect the purchasing decisions of others because of his or her authority, knowledge, position, or relationship with his or her audience for a Direct Sales company.
A social media MLM influencer is someone who has established credibility in the Direct Sales / MLM / Network Marketing Profession, and has access to a huge audience and can persuade others to act based on their recommendations. In fact, influencer marketing is fast evolving to become a key tool in a company’s arsenal when done right.
Some Social Media Influencers / Distributors in Network Marketing have never done off -line business, yet build a million+ dollar business. The overwhelming majority of influencers in Network Marketing is female.
Marketing departments and agencies categorise social media influencers as follow:
- Nano influencers: 1,000 – 10,000 followers (Michelle Groote, Lorena Gabor)
- Micro influencers: 10,000 – 100,000 followers (Tracy Nicole, John & Nadya Melton)
- Macro influencers: 100,000 – 1,000,000 followers (Holly Lynn, Savanna Sparks, Stefania Lo Gatto)
- Mega influencer: 1 Million+ followers (Stormy Wellington, Hanso Legend Denis, Alex Morton)
The Top 50:
After 0 votes:
1.
Holly Lynn
0 votes
2.
Brittany Jean Gardner
0 votes
3.
Deralynn Ellis
0 votes
4.
Christy Christensen
0 votes
5.
Najlah Malott
0 votes
6.
Emily Ford
0 votes
7.
Vivian Mokome
0 votes
8.
John & Nadya Melton
0 votes
9.
Kyla Mote
0 votes
10.
Skylar Darling
0 votes
11.
Jenna Zwagil
0 votes
12.
Rakan Khalifa
0 votes
13.
Lily Zaremba
0 votes
14.
Lorena Gabor
0 votes
15.
Tracy Nicole
0 votes
16.
Savanna Sparks
0 votes
17.
Tara Ann
0 votes
18.
Randi Schmitt
0 votes
19.
Shelbi Kautzsch
0 votes
20.
Brooke Lyn Hidde
0 votes
21.
Kena Dawn Smith
0 votes
22.
Bec Sadek
0 votes
23.
Helen Blesa Martinez
0 votes
24.
Julia Thornhill
0 votes
25.
Charles Tambou
0 votes
26.
Meagan Anderson
0 votes
27.
Kari Earl
0 votes
28.
Maranda Higginbotham
0 votes
29.
Michelle Groote
0 votes
30.
Andreea Cimbala
0 votes
31.
Kristin Adams
0 votes
32.
Justine Amoroso
0 votes
33.
Stephany Kay
0 votes
34.
Mallory Horstman
0 votes
35.
Suria Sparks
0 votes
36.
Afnan Khalifa
0 votes
37.
Ana Cantera
0 votes
38.
Hanso Legend Denis
0 votes
39.
Jennia Loree Gibson
0 votes
40.
Marilou Pedretti
0 votes
41.
Marilyn A. Chivetta
0 votes
42.
Sashin Govender
0 votes
43.
Stefania Lo Gatto
0 votes
44.
Stormy Wellington
0 votes
45.
Leen Saif
0 votes
46.
Alex Morton
0 votes
47.
Bri Richardson
0 votes
48.
Jordan Kemper
0 votes
49.
Whitney Husband
0 votes
50.
Stefano Orrù
0 votes
Total voters: 0
