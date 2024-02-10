Top Social Media MLM Influencers Poll 2024

By Team Business For Home

An influencer or digital creator, is someone who has the power to affect the purchasing decisions of others because of his or her authority, knowledge, position, or relationship with his or her audience for a Direct Sales company.

A social media MLM influencer is someone who has established credibility in the Direct Sales / MLM / Network Marketing Profession, and has access to a huge audience and can persuade others to act based on their recommendations. In fact, influencer marketing is fast evolving to become a key tool in a company’s arsenal when done right.

Some Social Media Influencers / Distributors in Network Marketing have never done off -line business, yet build a million+ dollar business. The overwhelming majority of influencers in Network Marketing is female.

Marketing departments and agencies categorise social media influencers as follow:

Nano influencers: 1,000 – 10,000 followers (Michelle Groote, Lorena Gabor)

influencers: 10,000 – 100,000 followers (Tracy Nicole, John & Nadya Melton) Macro influencers: 100,000 – 1,000,000 followers (Holly Lynn, Savanna Sparks, Stefania Lo Gatto)

We link to the Social Media Influencer Facebook page or Instagram.

The Top 50:

After 0 votes:



1.

Holly Lynn



0 votes



2.

Brittany Jean Gardner



0 votes



3.

Deralynn Ellis



0 votes



4.

Christy Christensen



0 votes



5.

Najlah Malott



0 votes



6.

Emily Ford



0 votes



7.

Vivian Mokome



0 votes



8.

John & Nadya Melton



0 votes



9.

Kyla Mote



0 votes



10.

Skylar Darling



0 votes



11.

Jenna Zwagil



0 votes



12.

Rakan Khalifa



0 votes



13.

Lily Zaremba



0 votes



14.

Lorena Gabor



0 votes



15.

Tracy Nicole



0 votes



16.

Savanna Sparks



0 votes



17.

Tara Ann



0 votes



18.

Randi Schmitt



0 votes



19.

Shelbi Kautzsch



0 votes



20.

Brooke Lyn Hidde



0 votes



21.

Kena Dawn Smith



0 votes



22.

Bec Sadek



0 votes



23.

Helen Blesa Martinez



0 votes



24.

Julia Thornhill



0 votes



25.

Charles Tambou



0 votes



26.

Meagan Anderson



0 votes



27.

Kari Earl



0 votes



28.

Maranda Higginbotham



0 votes



29.

Michelle Groote



0 votes



30.

Andreea Cimbala



0 votes



31.

Kristin Adams



0 votes



32.

Justine Amoroso



0 votes



33.

Stephany Kay



0 votes



34.

Mallory Horstman



0 votes



35.

Suria Sparks



0 votes



36.

Afnan Khalifa



0 votes



37.

Ana Cantera



0 votes



38.

Hanso Legend Denis



0 votes



39.

Jennia Loree Gibson



0 votes



40.

Marilou Pedretti



0 votes



41.

Marilyn A. Chivetta



0 votes



42.

Sashin Govender



0 votes



43.

Stefania Lo Gatto



0 votes



44.

Stormy Wellington



0 votes



45.

Leen Saif



0 votes



46.

Alex Morton



0 votes



47.

Bri Richardson



0 votes



48.

Jordan Kemper



0 votes



49.

Whitney Husband



0 votes



50.

Stefano Orrù



0 votes

Total voters: 0

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2024/02/top-social-media-mlm-influencers-poll-2024/