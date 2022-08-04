Top Social Media Influencers / Distributors In Network Marketing

A social media influencer is someone who has established credibility in the Direct Sales / MLM / Network Marketing Profession, and has access to a huge audience and can persuade others to act based on their recommendations.
In fact, influencer marketing is fast evolving to become a key tool in a company’s arsenal when done right.
Some Social Media Influencers / Distributors in Network Marketing have never done off line business, yet build a million+ dollar business.
Marketing departments and agencies categorise social media influencers as follow:
- Nano influencers: 1,000 – 10,000 followers (Michelle Groote)
- Micro influencers: 10,000 – 100,000 followers (Tracy Nicole)
- Macro influencers: 100,000 – 1,000,000 followers (Jessie Lee Ward)
- Mega influencer: 1 Million+ followers (Hanso Legend Denis)
Below list is sorted alphabetically
(Under construction)
Hanso Legend Denis (US)Holly Lynn (US)Jessie Lee Ward (US)John & Nadya Melton (US)Michèlle Groote (NL)Sashin Govender (ZA)Savanna Sparks (US)Tara Ann (US)Tracy Nicole (US)
