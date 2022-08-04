Top Social Media Influencers / Distributors In Network Marketing

By Team Business For Home

A social media influencer is someone who has established credibility in the Direct Sales / MLM / Network Marketing Profession, and has access to a huge audience and can persuade others to act based on their recommendations.

In fact, influencer marketing is fast evolving to become a key tool in a company’s arsenal when done right.

Some Social Media Influencers / Distributors in Network Marketing have never done off line business, yet build a million+ dollar business.

Marketing departments and agencies categorise social media influencers as follow:

influencers: 100,000 – 1,000,000 followers (Jessie Lee Ward) Mega influencer: 1 Million+ followers (Hanso Legend Denis)

Below list is sorted alphabetically

(Under construction)

Hanso Legend Denis (US) Holly Lynn (US) Jessie Lee Ward (US) John & Nadya Melton (US) Michèlle Groote (NL) Sashin Govender (ZA) Savanna Sparks (US) Tara Ann (US) Tracy Nicole (US)

