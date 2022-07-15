Top Reasons Why People Are Winning With QuiAri

By Nicole Dunkley

This is the world we live in: Over 50% of people worldwide work more than 50 hours a week. The average person works 4 months out of the year to just pay their annual taxes.

95% of Americans retire at or below the poverty level. How are people expected to get ahead in life when all of the cards are stacked against us?

The answer is Network Marketing. QuiAri Founder & CEO, Bob Reina, started QuiAri to help people worldwide improve their health and to give them an opportunity to break free from living an average life.

“I didn’t start my career in Direct Sales. I was a Police Officer in Tampa, Florida. Every day I had an opportunity to help people and I absolutely loved it.

Every day I was out on the streets changing lives. When I came across people living a mediocre lifestyle, not being able to make ends meet, I wanted to do more.

I created QuiAri so that I could help people on a much larger scale with both their physical and financial health. The volume of success stories coming in from all over the world is a clue that it’s working,”

stated QuiAri Founder & CEO, Bob Reina.

QuiAri’s momentum is undeniable, and it comes at a time when the Health and Wellness Industry needed breakthrough products and a revolutionary business opportunity to inspire and motivate people.

Brad Stewart, QuiAri’s Director of Field Development believes QuiAri is on the verge of becoming a global phenomenon.

“For seasoned industry veterans, QuiAri has one of the highest-paying Compensation Plans, and, of course, the fastest-paying in industry history.

We’ve seen some of our biggest gains coming from the international markets. QuiAri’s rapid growth is unlike anything I’ve ever seen, and I’ve worked for multi-billion-dollar brands in the past.

Promoters are excited and are in the success mindset,”

said Brad Stewart, QuiAri’s Director of Field Development.

Both Bob and Brad believe that there are 5 top reasons why Promoters can’t wait to join QuiAri:

In Over 100 Countries & Counting

QuiAri was the first country in industry history to launch in over 100 countries worldwide starting from day 1.

This is considered a bold move even for much larger companies, but QuiAri made it look easy – and proved it could be a successful business model.

Promoters can easily add Promoters and Customers from all around the world and get them up to speed the very same day.

Simple Sample System

Simplicity = Speed at QuiAri. QuiAri is easy to join and even easier to get started.

Immediately after joining, Promoters are provided a personalized self-replicating website and access to a state-of-the-art Portal with important training documents, presentations, videos, and other resources to help them be successful.

Products for personal use and samples to pass out are easy to order using the Portal, and both Promoters and Customers can save 10% by signing up for AutoDelivery.

Commissions Paid In 5

You won’t find a faster-paying Compensation Plan in the industry. QuiAri’s in-house I.T. Team is the best of the best, developing proprietary technology that gives them the ability to pay Promoters globally in just 5 minutes or less.

Even incentives such as Rank Advancement Bonuses, Speed Bonuses, Matching Bonuses, Fast Start Bonuses, Customer Bonuses, and Team Commissions all payout instantly.

FREE Training From QuiAri’s CEO

QuiAri is perfect for both newbies and seasoned industry veterans alike. Starting from their very first day, QuiAri provides FREE training materials, opportunity presentations, videos, and more in their state-of-the-art Portal 24/7, 365 days a year.

Coming soon to the Portal is the new Purple Diamond Guide, a step-by-step blueprint to teach you how to reach QuiAri’s top rank of Purple Diamond within 1 year or less. Need to motivate and inspire your team? Invite them to QuiAri’s Live Training Event hosted by Founder & CEO, Bob Reina.

Bob shares his three decades of acquired wisdom, motivation, and inspiration every Thursday at 10 AM Eastern at QuiAriHQ.com. These are free for anyone to attend, even your Prospects interested in learning from one of the most successful leaders in the industry.

Proprietary Products Featuring the #1 Superfruit, Maqui

The fact that QuiAri Shake and Energy products are unlike anything the $4.4 trillion-dollar health and wellness industry has ever seen is impressive, but not surprising.

Their products have received rave reviews about the flavor and contain Maqui, the new #1 superfruit found in the remote mountains of Patagonia, Chile.

The antioxidant power of Maqui is up to 30 times stronger than all other superfruits combined (including acai, strawberries, blueberries, oranges, etc). QuiAri’s super-concentrated, proprietary MaquiX® extract boosts the antioxidant power up to 10 times more than Maqui alone.

How did QuiAri develop this rare extract? Their Scientific Advisor happens to be Dr. Juan Hancke, the world’s #1 Maqui Berry expert.

“Nutritionists recommend you at least 3,000 ORAC per day (ORAC = unit of measurement for antioxidant power) or more if you are under stressful conditions.

Most of us face different stresses during the day – pollution, driving in a car, you are angry, emotions, etc. Most individuals only get between 1,000-2,000 ORAC units or less per day.

QuiAri is well above this value, and this is the benefit of taking QuiAri. It will help protect you, and provides the necessary antioxidants needed for the whole day,”

Dr. Juan Hancke, QuiAri’s Scientific Advisor.

With science, rapid global expansion, and an unbeatable Compensation Plan, no one disputes whether QuiAri is destined to be one of the most successful Health and Wellness brands in the industry. The question now is about the speed at which they will achieve their goal.

“We have proven our success by growing and thriving despite a global pandemic. That is a testament to the world-class Executive Team with over 100 years of combined experience as well as our amazing Support Team.

Now, as international regulations are beginning to soften, QuiAri is positioned for even more success. We have a new product in development and a new battle cry – “It’s Go Time.” There is no time for excuses, no time for waiting until tomorrow.

Everyone on our Team is excited and motivated to achieve their dream lifestyle now. We’re going straight to the top,”

stated Founder & CEO, Bob Reina.

To learn more about QuiAri, their products, and the opportunity to become a Promoter, visit https://quiari.com/en, or follow them on social media @QuiAriOfficial.

