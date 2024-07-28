Top Network Marketing Professional Carl Stanitzky Retires After 50 Years

By Team Business For Home

Carl Stanitzky, born in 11-10-1944, is an USA Top Network Marketing Professional.

Carl recently announced, he was officially retiring from building teams in the MLM industry after 50 years and making millions. Carl has been on our leader board for many years, and has remained in the top 250 Lifetime income earners since 2011.

Carl earned a BS Degree in mathematics from Texas A&M in 1967, and was in the first class of MBA graduates in 1969.

Carl worked his way through college selling bible reference books for 4 summers and was a top salesman and a top leader of his teams. In 1969 his last summer selling books he was #2 out of over 5,000 reps.

After graduating Carl moved to Ft Worth, TX to manage a Tom James custom apparel store and in 2 years became Vice-President of the fast growing chain of stores.

One of Carl’s customers buying suits convinced him to come with his insurance company called Western Fidelity Insurance Company. Carl became the top salesman and in 2 years was promoted to Vice President of sales.

In 1993, the insurance company was purchased by large conglomerate and the new owner wanted to cut his salary in half, so he quit.

After a few months of soul searching Carl decided since he was both a good salesman and a good recruiter, he began focusing on building a team in MLM and from 1993-2024.

Carl has distinguished himself as a leader who cares about helping people and tells me that some of his Best friends are men and women he has met in the MLM Industry.

He joined Max International in 2005 and achieved Double Diamond and Advisory Board Member in 2005.

He joined a new company called Nerium International, nowadays know as Neora. He reached the top of the comp Plan in only 5 months — National Marketing Director. He was promoted to a 2 Star NMD and was among the Top 50 Income Earners.

Carl and his wife Dot have been married for 41 years. They have 3 children, 4 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. They love their family and the love the USA. We are proud to celebrate his successful career, Carl & Dot Stanitzky. You can reach out to Carl via www.CarlStanitzky.com

