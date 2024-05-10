Top MLM Leader, Kartika Pasha Achieves Legend At QuiAri

By Team Business For Home International

QuiAri Legend Promoter, Kartika Pasha from Jakarta, Indonesia has always been a hard worker, even before joining Network Marketing. She used to own several businesses, including a successful boutique. She was also a popular local artist and public figure/influencer.

Despite Kartika’s success, it wasn’t gratifying. She always felt like something was missing from her life. In 2016, when her best friend introduced her to Network Marketing, Kartika realized what it was – the opportunity to help others.

After reaching the upper ranks of several MLM companies, it became clear that MLM was her destiny. Now Kartika is looking to take her success to the next level by helping people all over the world at QuiAri. She recently joined and has reached the high rank of Legend.

“Hard work has always helped me achieve success, but it hasn’t always brought happiness into my life. I certainly didn’t enjoy the financial stress and risk of starting several businesses or the lack of free time with family and friends.

When I was introduced to Direct Sales my mindset changed. It was a much better business model. My family and friends could now be included in my success and rise along with me. Plus, it was so much fun!

How could you not love helping people look and feel better? QuiAri opened my eyes to many new possibilities. Instead of being limited to just helping people in Indonesia, I now had the opportunity to help entire continents full of people!

QuiAri’s industry-first 5-Minute Pay Compensation Plan and breakthrough anti-aging Products featuring Maqui and MaquiX® made it easy to grow my business everywhere and push my limits.

I’m very happy to be here and I can’t wait to see where my business takes me next,”

QuiAri Legend Promoter, Kartika Pasha.

Kartika started taking QuiAri products as soon as she joined. She had read the testimonials on QuiAri’s website and social media pages and hoped QuiAri could help improve her health.

“People say that QuiAri Products are life-changing, and it’s 100% true! I felt fresh, young, and more vibrant after my first week enjoying QuiAri Shake, Energy, and Prime Gel. I liked that it didn’t take long to see results.

I have since lost a total of 22 pounds and noticed a huge difference with my stomach – no more bloating and my digestion improved. Also, my energy and stamina went from average to extraordinary, which helped my productivity.

Traveling to meet my Teams used to be exhausting, but now I can jet around the world and always be ready to go,”

stated Kartika Pasha.

The ingredient making headlines around the world is the Maqui Berry, the world’s new #1 superfruit, and it’s found in all QuiAri Products.

Maqui was recently rediscovered by modern scientists after 1,000 years and has proven to support and promote anti-aging, strengthened immune system, inflammatory response, weight loss, hair and eye health, energy, cardiovascular system health, digestive & gut health, brain health, and a healthier sleep cycle.

QuiAri’s Scientific Advisor and Maqui Berry expert, Dr. Juan Hancke, collaborated with QuiAri Founder & CEO, Bob Reina, and together they extracted a special youth molecule that pushed the health benefits of Maqui even further. They developed a proprietary MaquiX® extract that boosts the antioxidant power of Maqui up to 10 times.

“Word has spread quickly about QuiAri’s sensational, breakthrough products. The nutritional benefits are unmatched, and the taste is out of this world.

I used to hate taking shakes and supplements, but I crave these products. I can’t get through the day without them,”

said Kartika Pascha.

QuiAri has been busy disrupting the $500 Billion anti-aging market. Promoters like Kartika are riding QuiAri’s momentum and seeing their businesses explode. QuiAri Founder & CEO, Bob Reina didn’t stop after developing breakthrough, proprietary anti-aging products.

Instead, he created the fastest-paying Opportunity in the world. Instead of waiting weeks or months to get paid, QuiAri Promoters receive commission payments within 5 minutes after every sale. That’s an industry first.

“5-Minute Pay makes every drop of sweat you put into your business worth it. My Teams love getting paid quickly. You are in total control of your success,”

said Kartika Pascha.

QuiAri’s innovation begins with 5-Minute Pay. Many of the most successful industry leaders have joined QuiAri because of Bob Reina’s simple, duplicatable system and rapid global expansion. Both have produced undeniable results. QuiAri’s momentum is the highest it has ever been. Kartika believes this is the beginning of an MLM revolution and QuiAri is leading the charge.

“There is no denying that we’re in the middle of a major global movement. We’re following Bob Reina’s vision, and he is determined to take QuiAri to the top.

It starts with SPEED and providing a foundation for Promoters to get off to the fastest start possible through a Compensation Plan that works for them, not against them.

I’ve seen explosive growth happening here in Indonesia, but also in surrounding markets like South Korea, China, and India. It’s actually happening all over the world, which is very exciting.

Bob has surrounded himself with a multi-talented Executive Team that have a collective 600+ years of MLM experience. It has brought a level of quality to QuiAri that is unmatched by any other company in this industry,”

stated Kartika Pasha.

QuiAri’s mission to help others has exceeded the expectations of Promoters and Customers. From free resources such as a Portal, mobile App, and self-replicating website to a global market with over 100 countries and counting to the 7 unique ways to earn, Bob and the Executive Team are engaged with the field and always working to drive growth.

Any hard-working Promoter will agree that QuiAri’s Executive Team works even harder to help them succeed. That’s why they are known throughout the industry as “the new #1”. Recognition, Excellence, Service, Positivity, and Ethics (R.E.S.P.E.C.T) are values QuiAri’s leadership Team takes very seriously. Bob Reina has repeatedly said he sees QuiAri as not just any Direct Sales company, but THE company in the industry.

“QuiAri is a company where you can dream big and put your heart and soul into your work. In the next 5 years, I plan to keep helping Promoters on my Team reach the top ranks.

The more people I help achieve success, the closer I’ll get to achieving my own. QuiAri has created a better system that everyone can get behind. Everyone has an opportunity to succeed, and they are never expected to do it alone.

QuiAri’s family-style culture connects top MLM leaders with those new to the business together so they can learn how to lead.

Even Bob Reina takes time out of his schedule to host free mindset training sessions and deliver news and updates. Everyone contributes to your success,”

said Kartika Pasha.

Kartika sees QuiAri as an opportunity to create a legacy of giving back as well as creating generational wealth for her family. After reaching the top rank of Crown Purple Diamond, Kartika plans to build a mosque in her community.

“QuiAri has given me hope. All MLM companies are not the same. QuiAri has never wavered from its mission to help others and they have always been true to their word.

When I get paid in 5 minutes, when someone on my Team climbs the ranks, or when I don’t have to miss important family events, I remember how grateful I am to have discovered QuiAri.

The first life you change after joining QuiAri is your own,”

stated QuiAri Legend Promoter, Kartika Pasha.

To learn more about QuiAri, their products, and the opportunity to become a Promoter or Customer, visit https://quiari.com/en, or follow them on social media @QuiAriOfficial.

