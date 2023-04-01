Top Leaders Ramon Nieves & Olga Rodriguez Join Impact Global

By Team Business For Home

With over 25 years of experience constantly achieving the highest league of MLM, top income earners Ramon and Olga, have joined the success team of Impact Global. Their influence and teams reach around the globe, creating a significant international movement in the network marketing arena.

After months of studying, there were a multitude of key reasons that led the two to take this step. The world is living in a time of constant change, where society, the economy, and the way we communicate and dream with each other has evolved exponentially. The economy we live in today is full of changes and untapped potential.

Partnering up with a company that is build on top of this new day and age, is led by some of the finest and highest level leaders of the industry, and shows explosive growth by fully embracing the needs and opportunities of the future with new era products, platforms and tools, was the next logical step for them and their teams to triumph and create staggering growth.

Ramon stated:

“Our connection with top industry leader Bas Bunge has always been very strong. There has always been a mutual respect for not only the work and massive success achieved, but also the person and relationship built over the years. When we heard about the vision of founders Jed Buenaluz, Redis Farka, and Luigi Di Salvo… something inside us moved, making it obvious that this was a higher quality partnership than we had ever experienced before.

We knew that the combination of experience and leadership of this founding group was rare to find in the industry.

On top of that, having a founding team with such an high level track record on both sides of the networking spectrum is unique; taking the 17 years of Jed Buenaluz operating as a top leader in the pinnacle league of MLM, together with Redis and Luigi having built some of the biggest and fastest growing companies in the industry as corporate executives, is an absolute formula for massive success that can not be ignored.”

With decades of industry experience and results achieved, Ramon and Olga realized that Impact Global was a company built on strong foundations with relentless focus on the future. This vehicle is allowing them and their teams to achieve achievements that are exponentially stronger than ever before, as well as sustainable and bullet-proof towards the economy of the future.

Their launch into this new company has moved thousands and is setting up people across their international teams for massive success.

Jed Buenaluz (​​Chairman and Founder of Impact Global):

“We have massive respect for the quality of character and high level skills that Ramon and Olga bring to the table. The movement they are creating with our platforms, tools and products is nothing compared to what we believe they will do in the years to come. A powerful duo that we are excited to officially help welcome to the Impact Global family.”

Redis Farka (CEO of Impact Global):

“Having known Ramon and Olga for many years, and having been part of the success they create within an organization, makes it a great honor to welcome them to our global vision and mission, both as great friends and leaders.

When you speak to this power couple, you’re speaking with leaders that have seen it all and have always been at the top of the MLM industry. Their leadership is reaching many markets, and the movement they are building is impressive to see.”

Luigi DiSalvo (CSO of Impact Global):

“As our products and platforms are expanding globally, it is pivotal to partner up with high integrity leaders such as Ramon and Olga. This period of preparation with them has been an exciting one, and we are thrilled to welcome these great leaders to our success team.”

The conviction of Ramon and Olga around Impact Global has been so strong, that despite their attractive top income positions in their previous company, their recognized success and loyal reputation in the industry, they made the decision to change and create a new level of success for themselves and all their teams currently following their footsteps.

With their decision comes an unwavering long term commitment that the power couple is known for. They are creating a movement on a global scale, as they build this exciting, vibrant, and overwhelming opportunity that life has put on their team’s path.

Olga stated:

“With this opportunity, we are sure to help many more people, in many more countries, make a real change that impacts their lives and those of their families. Impact Global represents EXACTLY the change that people in this world and industry need.

Once you see it, it’s hard to go back to anything else. Over the last months we have carefully studied the company and its plans, and we are absolutely convinced this will revolutionize our business and the lives of all the people in it.”

The vision of the power couple has never been more clear and vibrant. To help tens of thousands of people in the most important areas of their lives; finance, education, lifestyle, happiness and health. Not just creating explosive success but doing so while having a true impact in these key aspects of the lives of the people on their teams.

Ramon and Olga stated:

“What we have done the last 25 years is nothing compared to what’s coming. Everyone wants to travel…it’s a fact that people who travel are happier, it’s a fact that the financial world is changing and that education is necessary, and above all, people need an additional source of income to live their dreams more than ever before.

It’s a true breakthrough to have found a company that is not caught up in a singular vision and biased view on how the world should be, but is set up and focused on multiple verticals that create growth in the key aspects of how the world actually is. Welcome to a new era, an era of Impact Global.”

About Impact Global

Impact Global Lifestyle LLC is a privately-owned network marketing company based in Salt Lake City, Utah, that is revolutionizing the industry with its fresh and innovative approach. By offering a multi-vertical approach that includes both digital and physical products, the company provides a comprehensive solution for entrepreneurs globally.

The product offerings include an online education platform, luxury lifestyle services, premium wellness, skincare products, and a compensation plan that is unmatched in the industry.

Impact Global’s mission is to create a purpose-built brand that positively disrupts the network marketing industry by empowering individuals with effective products and a movement that makes it easy to fall in love with. For more information see the article on the founding team and the company here: The launch of Impact Global

The post Top Leaders Ramon Nieves & Olga Rodriguez Join Impact Global appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2023/04/top-leaders-ramon-nieves-olga-rodriguez-join-impact-global/