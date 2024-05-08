Top Leaders Mike Amato And Emily Jackson Join Impact Global

By Team Business For Home

Hailing from New England, Mike Amato, affectionately dubbed “the casual networker,” boasts a passion for classic cars alongside his entrepreneurial spirit. Establishing his own company at a mere 18 years old, he ventured into the industry part-time in 1996, seeking respite from grueling 90-hour work weeks. Today, he stands tall as a multi-7-figure earner, embodying the epitome of success.

Born and raised in Dallas, Texas, Emily Jackson emerges as a single mother of three, reshaping industries with her entrepreneurial prowess. Transitioning seamlessly from interior design to the realm of fashion, she reigns over The Find Auctions, a thriving multimillion-dollar online fashion empire. Despite entering the industry in 2018, she swiftly ascended to the pinnacle of two companies, proving her mettle as a force to be reckoned with.

In a serendipitous fusion of talents, Mike and Emily joined forces in 2020, forming an unstoppable male-female powerhouse. Their synergy reached new heights when they aligned with their last company, skyrocketing to the company’s apex within the inaugural month. Under their dynamic leadership, their team witnessed unparalleled growth, fostering a culture of hands-on engagement that propelled their teams to consistent success.

As Mike and Emily join Impact Global, they gear up for a significant North American launch. United by shared values, they eagerly embrace their roles as pioneers in revolutionizing and transforming the network marketing industry.

Mike and Emily said:

“We were immediately drawn to Impact Global’s visionary approach, which seeks to unite the world through products that promote enhanced wellness, health, and lifestyle, while fostering education, all driven by a profound sense of purpose.

The integrity of the company resonated deeply with us, as did the alignment of the corporate staff with our core values. Together, we share a common purpose: to positively impact millions of lives worldwide.

Our enthusiasm is particularly high for the two wellness products we’re launching in the US. These products represent a groundbreaking leap forward for the industry, offering something truly innovative and transformative. With the convergence of the right vision, impeccable timing, and a dedicated team, we are poised to make Impact Global the most significant chapter in our professional journeys.”

Founder & Chairman Jed Buenaluz said:

“Over the years, I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Emily and Mike as friends. Their commitment to hard work, their devotion to their teams, and their unyielding pursuit of excellence embody the kind of leadership we all admire. It’s a privilege to have them join us at Impact Global, and we’re thrilled about the tremendous impact they’ll bring to our efforts in the North American markets.”

About Impact Global

Impact Global Lifestyle LLC is a privately-owned network marketing company based in Salt Lake City, Utah, that is revolutionizing the industry with its fresh and innovative approach. By offering a multi-vertical approach that includes both digital and physical products, the company provides a comprehensive solution for entrepreneurs globally.

The product offerings include an online education platform, luxury lifestyle services, premium wellness products, and a compensation plan that is unmatched in the industry. Impact Global’s mission is to create a purpose-built brand that positively disrupts the network marketing industry by empowering individuals with effective products and a movement that makes it easy to fall in love with. For more information please visit: www.impactglobalhq.com

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2024/05/top-leaders-mike-amato-and-emily-jackson-join-impact-global/