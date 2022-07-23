Top Leaders Michael & Katie Catlow Join DreamTrips International

By Team Business For Home

Michael and Katie Catlow travel the world full-time. They have no fixed address and that’s the way they like it.

From the beginning, theirs was a storybook romance scripted by DreamTrips. It was on a DreamTrip to Mexico where Michael and Katie first met. They dated on DreamTrips and even got engaged on one. When it came time to tie the knot, their vows included: “To have, to hold and to DreamTrip around the world.”

DreamTrips made multiple destination weddings possible, including capturing epic pictures at the Eiffel Tower in Paris, The Colosseum in Rome, on top of a Swiss mountain overlooking the Matterhorn, Sydney Opera House and other bucket-list destinations.

But life wasn’t always like this. Once upon a time, Michael Catlow was an over-worked small business owner and Katie, a personal trainer and professional bikini bodybuilder. They didn’t have the days off or money to travel the way they really wanted to. But DreamTrips changed all that.

“We love this program so much that we’ve actually taken 40+ DreamTrips all over the world. We’ve checked off multiple destinations in

Mexico, Thailand, Egypt, Brazil, Dominican Republic, New York City, the Biltmore Estate, cruises,

California wineries and with our heart to serve others, even a few volunteer experiences.

Michael was even able to climb Mount Kilimanjaro and scuba dive the Great Barrier Reef in Australia, which was a long-time dream come true,”

Katie says.

Even as professional travel agents, the Catlows say DreamTrips quickly became their favorite way to travel. The privately-hosted trips provide an extra level of safety, security, service and value not found anywhere else.

Katie Catlow in Jordan – Petra

“We knew this was an absolutely perfect way for us to help other ‘entrepreneurial travel fanatics’ turn their passion for travel into a profitable side business,” Michael says.

They’ve since connected with thousands of average/ordinary people to help them find a way to travel and make extra income.

Focusing on the “little guy” and the “little gal,” the Catlows have built a multi-seven figure business.

Michael says:

“DreamTrips International provides an incredible turn-key system using online automated technologies for day-to-day business building, all while meeting up with our teams and fellow DreamTrippers in exotic travel destinations. It’s a dream business model!”

By keeping their business building systems fun and very simple, the Catlows have personally ranked in the top recruiter’s list and watched several on their global team consistently ranked in the top ten too.

About DreamTrips International

DreamTrips International, LLC is a privately held company based in Frisco, Texas. DreamTrips International is the #1 direct seller of global travel and lifestyle club memberships. More than 1.3 million travelers have experienced the one-of-a-kind, specially curated experiences known as DreamTrips.

