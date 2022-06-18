Top Leaders Martin & Jessica Ruof Join DreamTrips International

By Team Business For Home

It is clear to international teambuilders, Martin and Jessica Ruof, that DreamTrips International sets the benchmark for travel in the network marketing space. While other companies attempt to emulate the business model and what DTI has accomplished, travel is only an ancillary product to their core vertical.

“Travel is not where the other companies place all their attention. DTI focuses solely on creating an exceptional experience paired with unmatched value for its members through its multi-tiered membership all of which has to do with one thing: travel” they said.

Having built teams of over 250,000 customers in 14 countries, trained audiences of up to 25,000 in arenas and stadiums worldwide, and generated personal business over $400 million in global sales during their careers, the Ruofs saw no need to join a “copycat.”

Instead, they could be part of the real deal and bring to bear Jessica’s MIT education focused on the science behind luxury brands, as well as their expertise as owners of multiple fitness studios and other businesses.

“DTI also has an exceptional compensation plan that’s supported by a system which drives utilization of the membership. Utilization drives retention and retention is the Holy Grail of network marketing. DTI has the best formula for long term success.”

Regardless of DTI’s start-up status, proof of concept is not in question since more than 1,000,000 people have journeyed on over 30,000 DreamTrips to more than 70 countries—the Ruofs among them on countless trips, including a private luncheon at a family-owned winery and villa in Sienna, Italy.

All the food and wine served that day—even the olive oil—was grown on site. Delicious food paired with estate wines, were layered with history, family and friends. It was an experience unlike any other.

“What makes a DreamTrip unique is the unexpected lasting value it adds to our lives; the unforgettable memories and relationships made.

We’ve developed deep friendships with people we probably never would have met were it not for the DreamTrips platform…and we did so in incredible locations all around the world.”

And it is that elevated level of fun and excitement created by sharing rare and unique experiential travel that draws DreamTrips customers.

“Once someone has taken a trip with us they will more than likely become raving fans already planning their next trip on their way home. People go from travelling to living the traveler lifestyle. So we measure retention in terms of years, not just weeks or months.”

“For people interested in building a business with DTI, it’s important to understand that they’re not just buying a cool travel membership. They are buying an incredible success system that begins to work the moment they join.

So simple, yet so incredibly effective. Our method is to teach members to have fun, take DreamTrips, and share the membership. It’s the best way to build a business in the industry,” Martin and Jessica say.

