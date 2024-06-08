Top Leaders From South Korea, Pak Hong Yol, and Jang Mi-Ae Join QuiAri

By Team Business For Home International

Like most married couples, QuiAri Promoters Pak Hong Yol (Peter), and Jang Mi-Ae (Michelle) from South Korea loved to dream about their future. However, before their introduction to Network Marketing they couldn’t find the right opportunity to make their big dreams come true.

Peter and Michelle even tried starting their own business, which only left them disappointed and further away from their goals. Most people would have given up, but Peter and Michelle refused to quit. Ultimately, Peter and Michelle discovered a better, faster path to success – Network Marketing – and have since enjoyed decades of success. They have now joined the many top industry leaders flocking to QuiAri to be part of the next MLM revolution.

“There are countless reasons to love Network Marketing, but the most exciting aspect is how it gives average people the opportunity to live an extraordinary lifestyle. Like many Promoters, we tried to achieve success through traditional methods.

Michelle was a teacher, and I was an entrepreneur. We even ventured into the restaurant business, but that only left us frustrated and further away from our dreams. Despite the setback, we worked hard and never gave up hope.

It was Network Marketing that helped get us back on our feet, and in the process, we discovered our immense potential. We had the opportunity to help others like us who wanted more out of life but didn’t know how. The MLM industry is changing quickly, and we recognized QuiAri as the company driving that change.

From their explosive growth to their innovative, proprietary products, industry-first Same Day Pay Compensation Plan (5-Minutes outside of South Korea), and experienced Executive Team, we have seen QuiAri take the MLM and anti-aging industry by storm. We’re so excited to be part of a worldwide phenomenon,”

stated Pak Hong Yol (Peter) and Jang Mi-Ae (Michelle).

Peter and Michelle have joined at the perfect time. QuiAri recently launched their revolutionary “Youth Activation System,” which is for anybody and everybody who wants to look and feel younger.

QuiAri’s Scientific Advisor and world-renowned Maqui Berry Expert, Dr. Juan Hancke has harnessed the anti-aging power of Maqui, the world’s #1 superfruit. Through isolating and extracting the youth molecules of Maqui, Dr. Hancke and QuiAri Founder & CEO, Bob Reina, created a youth-restorative formula that can be found exclusively in QuiAri Shake, Energy, and Prime Gel.

“We’ve noticed that most nutritional products on the market today only focus on a single benefit, such as reducing inflammation or clearer skin. QuiAri Products have a wide variety of benefits – from youthful skin to antioxidant support, to joint, heart, and immune health to increased energy and weight management.

No one in the industry has anything like it…or ever will. Bob Reina and Dr. Hancke developed a proprietary, super-concentrated Maqui Berry extract (MaquiX®) that boosts the antioxidant power of the berry up to 10 times. QuiAri’s new Youth Activation System is scientifically proven to help people turn back the clock and look and feel their absolute best,”

said Peter and Michelle.

QuiAri’s Youth Activation System works differently than other anti-aging products. QuiAri Shake, Energy, and Prime Gel help address the symptoms of aging both inside and out.

– Wrinkles – Muscle Loss

– Age Spots – Free Radical Damage

– Sun Damage – Cardiovascular Decline

– Decreased Collagen Production – Low Immune Function

– Weight Gain – Inflammation

– Low Energy – Cognitive Decline

– Poor Digestion – Eye Health Decline

– Blood Sugar Imbalance – Poor Sleep Quality

A short time after trying QuiAri Products, Peter and Michelle said they could feel the difference.

‘Within days, we felt energized, began reducing our meal portions, and even lost weight, all while our skin got softer, smoother, and looking and feeling more youthful.

QuiAri’s rapid global expansion strategy in over 100 countries and counting makes perfect sense once you fully comprehend the power of these incredible products.

There is tremendous growth potential in our home country of South Korea as well as the rest of the world. QuiAri is the future of anti-aging products, and the future has already arrived,”

stated Peter and Michelle.

QuiAri also recently launched a brand new, professionally produced and translated video, “Top Reasons Why QuiAri Has The #1 Compensation Plan,” which features 15 compelling reasons why QuiAri’s industry-first Same Day Pay Compensation Plan (5-Minutes outside of South Korea) is the best in the industry.

“QuiAri’s Compensation Plan truly is revolutionary. We use the analogy of a smartphone from the early 2000’s compared to a modern-day smartphone. Both are technically phones, but a modern-day smartphone is significantly faster, has more features, and is superior in every way to the older models. It’s exactly how we feel about QuiAri’s Compensation Plan.

It makes all other pay plans look ancient and obsolete. We have the fastest payout in the industry, the fastest cycling plan, more ways to earn than most other plans, higher limits on Team Commissions, more matching bonuses, higher matching bonuses, a simplified, duplicatable system where a Promoter only needs to Personally Sponsor 2 people to reach the top, and more!

You won’t find anything like it in the industry, and it’s one of the many reasons why top leaders are joining at record-breaking speeds,”

said Peter and Michelle.

Peter and Michelle strive to be the best leaders possible for their Team. Helping others succeed motivates them, and they never miss an opportunity to learn from great leaders, like QuiAri Founder & CEO, Bob Reina.

“A great leader leads by their actions. Bob Reina is a trusted leader that makes promises…and keeps them. Although we recently joined QuiAri, we have already learned a lot. He has taught us to lead by example and remember QuiAri’s core values – respect, integrity, honesty, service, honor, and excellence.

Bob has surrounded himself with a talented Executive Team with a combined 500 years of MLM experience, which is how QuiAri expands so quickly around the globe. Communication is absolutely fantastic between the Executive Team and the Field.

Every week, Bob and Kristie host a live broadcast to provide hot news and updates and help inspire and motivate Promoters with mindset training. As we all know, hard work is the only way to move closer to your dreams, but Bob believes companies should be doing more to help Promoters achieve success faster.

Being true to his word, Promoters at QuiAri have benefitted from explosive global expansion, many exciting new resources, professional translations, new training guides, marketing, presentations, and more,”

said Peter and Michelle.

QuiAri is very close to launching an industry-first, step-by-step guide, “Duplication Nation Playbook.” The new guide is designed to teach Promoters QuiAri’s proven system of duplication to help them achieve their dreams. Once launched, it will only be available to QuiAri Promoters via their Portal. Peter and Michelle have followed Bob’s #1 rule for duplication – “It’s not about what works for you, it’s about what works for everybody.”

“Even though we are MLM industry veterans, we never miss an opportunity to learn from the best of the best. Bob Reina has enjoyed a long, successful 30+ year Direct Sales career and has experience as both a Promoter and Owner.

He understands all sides of the industry, especially duplication. We are already encouraging our Teams to follow every step-by-step instruction included in the new Duplication Nation Training Guide once it launches.

It’s true that success in Network Marketing is achieved by how hard you are willing to work, but being consistent and working collectively as a Team to achieve success can help everyone get to where they want to be faster. In our experience, we’ve learned that the most effective, successful leaders are the best at creating other successful leaders,”

said Peter and Michelle.

Bob Reina and his wife, Kristie will debut “Duplication Nation” this Thursday, June 13th at 10 AM EST on a live broadcast at QuiAriHQ.com. Everyone is welcome to attend. QuiAri is also preparing to launch a convenient QuiAri Training website with helpful resources, like the Duplication Nation Guide, available online and professionally translated into multiple languages.

“Innovation is everywhere at QuiAri, from the breakthrough Products and to state-of-the-art support to the first class I.T. Team which makes 5-Minute/Same Day Pay possible, QuiAri is not just another MLM company.

It is THE company in the industry everyone wants to be at. We’re thrilled to be here and look forward to helping many people and growing our business quickly,”

said Pak Hong Yol (Peter), and Jang Mi-Ae (Michelle).

To learn more about QuiAri, their products, and the opportunity to become a Promoter or Customer, visit https://quiari.com/en, or follow them on social media @QuiAriOfficial.

About QuiAri

Welcome to QuiAri, the new worldwide phenomenon where people are turning back the hands of time with our breakthrough anti-aging products and experiencing life-changing results thanks to our industry-first 5-Minute Pay Opportunity. We have harnessed the power of the mighty Maqui Berry by extracting a special youth molecule, creating a proprietary youth restorative formula (MaquiX®) that has taken the $500 Billion Global Anti-Aging Market by storm. Led by Founder & CEO, Bob Reina, and his world-class Executive Team with a combined 500+ years of MLM experience, QuiAri Shake, Energy, and Prime Gel are available in over 100 countries and are considered to be the biggest breakthrough in anti-aging. From youthful skin to antioxidant support to joint, heart, and immune health and increased energy and weight management, our product is for anybody and everybody. Our Team helps people win through our #1 products and one-of-a-kind opportunity, which is the first and only to pay commissions in just 5 minutes worldwide. Visit QuiAri.com to learn more.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Please note the QuiAri business opportunity offers unlimited income potential. However, QuiAri makes no guarantee of financial success. Success with QuiAri results only from successful sales efforts, which require hard work, diligence, skill, persistence, competence, and leadership. Your income will depend on how well you exercise these qualities.

Income Disclosure Statement

Please note the QuiAri business opportunity offers unlimited income potential. However, QuiAri makes no guarantee of financial success. Success with QuiAri results only from successful sales efforts, which require hard work, diligence, skill, persistence, competence, and leadership. Your income will depend on how well you exercise these qualities.

The post Top Leaders From South Korea, Pak Hong Yol, and Jang Mi-Ae Join QuiAri appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2024/06/top-leaders-from-south-korea-pak-hong-yol-and-jang-mi-ae-join-quiari/