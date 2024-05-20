Top Leader Vivan Mokome Launches Dignity Organic Sanitary Pads In South-Africa

By Team Business For Home

Dr. Vivan Mokome and George Sebulela have proudly introduced Africa’s first organic sanitary pad, Dignity Organic Sanitary pads, as part of a journey towards empowerment and economic growth. This innovative product not only addresses period poverty but also creates job opportunities and promotes sustainability.

Vivian Mokome graduated from Wits university in South Africa with a Masters degree in Information Systems & Business Applications.

As an trendsetter within the banking sector, she was able to transfer the worth ethic, concepts, and her outstanding leadership to the network marketing industry.

With only 3 years of networking experience, Vivian has shattered records to become one of the top leaders in the Multi-Level Marketing industry.

She leads by example and have successfully used MLM as a tool to create, amongst other things, job opportunities in Africa. She has globally impacted the lives of more than 500,000 people.

With a network of already over 600 sales agents, they are not just selling organic pads, but building a movement that prioritizes women’s health and environmental stewardship.

Each purchase of these premium organic pads not only ensures safe menstrual hygiene but also supports economic empowerment across Africa. The focus on job creation sets them apart, as our sales agent program empowers individuals from diverse backgrounds to advocate for change in their communities while earning a sustainable income.

These agents are catalysts for change, transforming lives and promoting hope, dignity, and opportunity. Joining this transformative journey means breaking barriers, empowering women, and creating a brighter future for all.

About Dignity Organic Sanitary Pads

Dignity – Long Lasting Inspiration organic pads are comfortable, thinner than a normal pad and don’t leak like normal pads would leak when there’s heavy flow. The organic pads protect and preserves one’s health while it boosting your immune system.

The pads are safe and hygienic with food grade, aluminium foil with resalable opening which offers better resistance to dampness, mold and bacteria. For more information please visit www.dignityorganicsanitaries.com

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2024/05/top-leader-vivan-mokome-launches-dignity-organic-sanitary-pads-in-south-africa/