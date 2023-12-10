Top Leader Sebastian Fernandez from Spain Joins Impact Global

By Team Business For Home

Sebastian Fernandez is a dynamic force with over 9 years of expertise in the thriving world of network marketing.

With a proven track record as a high-performance team trainer, Sebastian has positively impacted the lives of over 20,000 individuals within his vibrant community.

In a pivotal moment this July, Sebastian received a call that would change the trajectory of his career. Learning about the incredible growth and impactful social projects of Impact Global, Sebastian wasted no time in scheduling a call with the visionary founder, Jed Buenaluz.

After thorough analysis, extensive discussions, and a game-changing decision, Sebastian, alongside industry powerhouse Paola, opted to channel their leadership experience into Impact Global. Remarkably, he achieved the coveted 3-star emerald rank in just 4 weeks, which is equivalent to $200,000 USD in sales. leading teams spanning across 4 countries.

Redis Farka CEO Impact Global said:

“Sebastián is a leader of great experience and today we welcome him to this vision to create an unprecedented success story.”

Sebastian’s decision to align with Impact was driven by 5 compelling reasons:

Social Impact DNA: In an era where giving back is paramount, Impact Global stands out for its unwavering commitment to social causes.

Impact growth, Education today has become one of the most influential trends.

Travel, Sebastian has experience in travel products and believes that representing this trend will bring many benefits.

Trending Products: Stay ahead of the curve with Impact Global’s cutting-edge products that are setting trends in the industry.

Jed Buenaluz’s Leadership: A key factor in Sebastian’s decision was the exemplary leadership of Jed Buenaluz, a mentor to industry luminaries, including Sebastian himself.

Embrace a new era of success – join Sebastian Fernandez and Impact Global on this exhilarating journey of leadership, social impact, and unparalleled growth. Don’t miss your chance to be part of something extraordinary. Act now!

“We are thrilled to welcome the outstanding top leader, Sebastian Fernandez, to our team! With a highly successful career in the industry, we are eager to join forces and work hand in hand with him!”

Stated Jed Buenaluz Founder Impact Global.

About Impact Global

Impact Global Lifestyle LLC is a privately-owned network marketing company based in Salt Lake City, Utah, that is revolutionizing the industry with its fresh and innovative approach. By offering a multi-vertical approach that includes both digital and physical products, the company provides a comprehensive solution for entrepreneurs globally.

The product offerings include an online education platform, luxury lifestyle services, premium wellness, skincare products, and a compensation plan that is unmatched in the industry. Impact Global’s mission is to create a purpose-built brand that positively disrupts the network marketing industry by empowering individuals with effective products and a movement that makes it easy to fall in love with. For more information please visit impactglobalhq.com

