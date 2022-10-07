Top Leader Ryta Khouri From The Middle East Joins BE

By Team Business For Home

According to a BE press release:

Another network marketing industry leader has joined BE.

BE welcomes another talented and inspiring entrepreneur, the newest addition to its stronghold of outstanding publishers. Ryta Khouri‘s team has shown great promise throughout challenging economic periods, serving as an inspiration to many in the field.

“Ryta’s focus on encouraging people to focus on what they can do rather than what they cannot do makes her and the whole team an empowering force. We’re excited to have them join our BE family”,

shared by BE Founders Monir, Moyn, and Ehsaan Islam.

After graduating as a computer engineer in Lebanon, Ryta thought her lifestyle would be better, and she’d have more freedom. However, when the economic crisis hit Lebanon and then the pandemic, she knew this wouldn’t be the case anymore.

“When I met network marketing four years ago, I immediately fell in love with this industry. I left everything behind to start my career in network marketing. There was no other option for me.

“However, I started feeling down after the pandemic. The tech world was taking over, and I could see digital companies taking over soon. My income dropped, and so did my team’s. I lost my fire. But what kept me going was the team’s determination to create their own dream adventure and my parents’ belief in me.”

Giving up is not in Ryta’s mentality; hence, she started researching how to transition to a digital company that could take her and her team’s business to the next level while creating a permanent home for all of them. That’s when she found BE.

“It wasn’t like any other company I had researched before. The founders’ vision made me speechless, but most importantly, implementing what they promised to give and the nonstop improvements with services made me believe in the company.”

Monir, Moyn, and Ehsaan weren’t sharing promises—they were executing ideas that we all dreamt about having to create a real platform for services anyone could use and benefit from.

BE’s ecosystem offers several financial opportunities to members, creating several streams of income under a single umbrella. The company’s products and services span various industries, all of which the members can tap into, including the financial market, immersive virtual world, and online marketing.

In addition, they created an environment and a culture where people can feel safe, at home, and happy. It was welcoming, comfortable, and conducive to productivity.

We didn’t take long to make the decision to go all in on BE, and we’re grateful to everyone on our team.”

In sharing the BE opportunity with the world, Ryta proudly shares:

“As networkers, we are here to serve the world. What the world needs most right now is education.

The world needs to learn how to make money online by learning a crisis-proof skill set, how to maintain their lifestyle with inflation hitting hard, and how to find a safe community of like-minded people. And this is precisely what BE provides.”

The post Top Leader Ryta Khouri From The Middle East Joins BE appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/10/top-leader-ryta-khouri-from-the-middle-east-joins-be/