Top Leader Michèlle Groote Joins Modere

Michèlle Groote stated upon her new company:

Sometimes, when things change in your company, it is time for you to make a change.

That was exactly what recently happened in my networkmarketing career. So, I decided to take a look at different companies.

From digital companies to product base companies, I really did a lot of research and what I was looking for was a company that allows the average person to WIN.

The company I decided to join, got my attention very quickly. I immediately saw that they had the same value, excitement and energy for helping people as I do, as well as a large team of very talented and friendly people that want to help people win. The business model was different than I had seen before.

When I researched Modere, I learned that they are a very generous company, very supportive to their promoters and teambuilders, the products are made of high-quality ingredients and there are even clinical studies behind it, which I never had before. And to be honest, I don’t know how anyone can see these product testimonials and not be inspired to use them.

Besided that, if you know me, you know that I don’t want my team to win. I NEED my team to win. That is why I looked for something that would help everybody. With or without experience, with or without selling products, with or without building a team, to create a stream of income.

With the culture, leadership, systems and tools that we have in place it becomes so much easier to build a business and really create time freedom.

Because basically that is what we’re preaching for right? Time freedom! And you can’t tell me that you have time freedom, while being 24/7 in zooms like I was before.

I can’t wait to see what will happen the upcoming months with my journey in Modere. I know it’s gonna be disruptive and big. We are here to make an impact. To make a difference in peoples live’s. It’s not about me. It’s about my team.

Gunnar Valsson stated upon her achievement:

Huge congratulations Michèlle Groote for achieving the 3rd Promotion already and hitting the RANK of a Team Leader in less than a week. You are simply an amazing servant leader, can’t wait to see you and your team crushing the ranks and help many others win.

About Modere

Modere is an omnichannel, consumer products company that develops and markets clean health & wellness products through ecommerce and direct-to-consumer channels.

The Company’s branded, award-winning portfolio of science-backed clean lifestyle products includes beauty and personal care, nutrition and household essentials that are clinically validated, US EPA Safer Choice-approved, EWG Verified™, NSF Certified, gray-water appropriate, and formulated without the use of thousands of controversial chemicals and compounds.

This holistic live clean philosophy drives every aspect of the brand, going beyond its ingredient paradigm to encompass business operations, company culture, community activism and environmental advocacy. www.modere.com

