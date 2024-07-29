Top Leader Keith Halls Speaks Out

By Team Business For Home

“We need to find a way to peacefully resolve issues in the Network Marketing Channel”

Keith Halls began his career with NuSkin Enterprises, where he was one of the 7 original shareholders, was the Senior Vice President, as well as a member of the Board of Directors for 15 years.

After a successful career with NuSkin, Halls became a distributor with Synergy Worldwide and built a massive organization throughout the world with hundreds of thousands of people. He was also the Distributor of the Year at Synergy. Later, he once again earned the honor with Youngevity, where he also built a large downline.

In 2019, he joined with The Happy Co, where he served on the corporate team as President, and then as CEO, as they underwent massive growth with $130 million in sales.

Keith Halls:

“I consider myself lucky. I learned about network marketing at a young age, and I have been in the industry my whole life. I have had successful careers on both the corporate and the distributor sides of the industry.”

As I look at the state of things in our profession today, I want to make a strong appeal to its many stakeholders. My appeal is actually two-fold.

The first appeal I make is for all participants to once again develop the trust that has helped grow and develop the industry, but is lacking in today’s world.

Distributors need to develop trust in their companies.

For this to happen, the companies must be trustworthy.

At the same time, companies need to develop trust in their distributors.

For this to happen, the distributors need to be trustworthy.

All too often, I see the opposite happening.

As a distributor, I can remember losing some of my leaders to other companies. Though I hated losing them, I believed they were making the decision that they believed was right for their family. I respected that. Though it was hard to lose them, to this day, I have maintained close friendships with many.

In today’s world, lawsuits are flying when leaders are lost. There is no respect for the fact that a person may be moving to another company simply because they enjoy their products more or find the opportunity brighter. When lawsuits fly, animosities are created, and it seems as if only the attorneys win.

We need to find a way to peacefully resolve issues. We all want the same things. We all want our companies to succeed. By restoring trust, so many problems can be avoided and resolved.

The second appeal I have is a call for kindness and civility to be restored to our network marketing community. Please. There seems to be so much anger in our world.

At a time when we should all be concentrating our energies on building our companies, sharing our products and telling our stories, instead we are throwing insults, spreading half-truths and stirring up problems.

We need to all do our best to reach out in kindness. If someone has offended you, reach out and talk with them. Feelings can be resolved, and friendships restored.

This is the greatest industry in the world. I believe that with all of my heart. Let’s re-create the trust, be kind to each other and share our industry with the world!

Sincerely,

Keith Halls

