Top Leader Jola Valle From Spain Joins Livewave

Jola Valle stated:

“I learned about Network marketing in 2015, at that time I had just gone through a financial crisis that hit Spain hard where I lost my house, and the 4 businesses I ran. That situation made me enter a personal, financial and emotional loop from which I didn’t know how I was going to get out. Thanks to MLM I managed to regain the reins of life.”

It was my second company with which I managed to make the change that every leader pursues:

“I changed my life from tragic to magical.”

I was in that company for 5 years; I reached the highest rank in the Spanish-speaking market and I am proud that this was the result of changing thousands of lives. I would have continued in that company for the rest of my life, but for the problems I had to face when the products began to stay in customs, along with other messes that the company caused.

With a lot of pain in my soul I left the company and for 2 years I was without a defined direction, this made me make not very correct decisions, although I consider that nothing is a mistake, everything is part of a perfect plan of the universe and the teachings it has. for you.

During this time I learned the best and also the dark side of mlm. CEOs and owners of companies that do not keep their promises, leaders full of egos, companies that do not comply with records (in which it is impossible to build a long term).

Even so, I continued to think and believe that the MLM industry was the fairest and most wonderful system in the world to undertake, achieve both financial and personal freedom; I just had to find the company that met the legality, ethics, consistency and stability that I was looking for. Every step I have taken in my life, I have always done it looking for this in the end:

“BE FREE”

For me, freedom in any of its facets consists of total self-control. I didn’t learn this overnight. It was a constant learning process that lasted a lifetime, with complications and obstacles that fell. With many moments of frustration, emotional imbalance and ups and downs that even doubted my own inner strength.

When I was about to take a temporary break from the industry, as I mentioned before, after 2 years without vision, without direction, one day Lifewave unexpectedly appeared in my life, a friend told me about some phototherapy devices that they can help with my leg and back problems.I try the product and immediately notice its results on my health.

I open the backoffice, that was it!! Finally a company with everything in order: patents, anti-doping letters, all the work material created, a legal product and in 2 days at home. The universe began to do its thing, and the right people began to join this adventure.

My surprise is when I begin to awaken the interest of elite athletes in my country, with shocking results in their quality of life.

Happy and grateful, to the entire Lifewave Spain team. Thanks to my sponsors Paty and Edgar for their unconditional support. Thank you to each and every one of the people who continue to believe and trust.

– Jola Valle

About LifeWave

Since LifeWave received its Patent for the X39 technology July 2020, the company has experienced explosive growth. LifeWave has grown from $20 million to over $400 million in the last 3 years with the United States being their number one market. LifeWave has recently been reward the #1 momentum Company in Network Marketing per Business For Home All this excitement has captured the attention of many Network Marketing leaders around the world.

The technology behind the X39 is very sophisticated, yet the average person can understand how it works. David Schmidt the owner of LifeWave and inventor of X39 has been doing stem cell research since 2008 and whether the use of pulsed electromagnetic fields could have beneficial effects. David has over 130 Patents and has performed many case studies on LifeWave’s X39 patch technology. To research X39 case studies, doctor reviews, patents, and testimonies go to thisisitinfo.com

