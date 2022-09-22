Top Leader Enes Olgun Launches OXO Global

By Team Business For Home

Translation by Google translate 🙂

A new brand for cosmetics and wellness has entered the market; OXO Global. The brand has a wide range of products from a anti-aging serum to anti-blemish lightening cream, from energy shots to lozenges that help protect the immune system.

Enes Olgun, the founder and CEO of OXO Global, said,

“Our products are in great demand both in the domestic market and in the foreign market with the effect of our price advantage.

For this reason, we will continue to develop products in Turkey. In this way, we will both increase our market share in Turkey and contribute to the Turkish economy by exporting our products to 200 countries.”

‘We will be the regional leader in 5 years!’

To be in the top 10 in the EMEA region, where 73 countries are located, by the end of 2023; Stating that they aim to become the leader of the region as a Turkish brand in five years, Olgun continued as follows:

“Currently, we can ship cargo to more than 200 countries from our Turkey warehouse with the cooperation of ShipEntegra, but for faster distribution and better service to European Union countries, we can send cargo to Germany and Balkan countries.

We will open representative offices in Azerbaijan for Albania and CIS countries and expand our overseas operations.

Our products are sent to these centers from Turkey; will be directly sold and distributed. This means that we will experience a much faster growth in all the countries we serve corporately.”

Who is Enes Olgun?

Enes and Burcu Olgan

Enes Olgun, one of the most successful leaders of Turkey reaching hundreds of thousands of people in 85 countries in the direct sales sector, which he stepped into 14 years ago, has also become the shining star of the sector on behalf of Turkey with the books he wrote and the seminars he gave all over the world.

Enes Olgun on stage at the launch

These achievements were rewarded by Business For Home by being named the world’s best leader twice in a row in 2014 and 2015.

Before founding OXO Global, Enes Olgun, who continued to work at Jeunesse, an American company operating in the health and beauty sector, achieved many successes, including world records, with Jeunesse. These successes even caused the company to sponsor football club Galatasaray, where Enes Olgun is a member of the club.

OXO Global Launch

Known for his investments in new ventures, Enes Olgun is the Turkey distributor of the XBody brand, which leads the EMS technology, as well as the owner of the XHAN clothing brand, which sells textile products.

About OXO Global

OXO Global is dedicated to creating products that will improve human life and increase the quality of life through science. We work with the best scientists in their fields to be the driving force of OXO Global. The key to our success is quality. Under the OXO Global brand, we offer key products in the field of health and beauty and products that will complement your needs. You will be capturing these values, which we cannot obtain naturally, through our products. For more information please visit www.oxoglobal.org

