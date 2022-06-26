Top Leader Edwin Haynes Launches Axxces

By Team Business For Home

Axxces, a membership-powered company with focus on a robust “earn as you learn” model for modern trading of forex and crypto currency. Uniquely positioned for member participation in the world of NFT’s, WEB3, the Metaverse and Play to Earn Gaming.

The CEO of the company, Edwin Haynes, said:

“Our community will be on the cutting edge of technology and provide you with unique opportunities to achieve your desired levels of success. What we offer is:

FOREX and CRYPTO Education

Trade Ideas

Blockchain

Artificial Intelligence

Topics to gain hands-on experience

Our ecosystem will consist of a powerful learning opportunity, comprehensive trading system, and access to the Metaverse and NFTs.”

Axxces is looking to provide an exclusive learning platform to individuals for their personal and financial growth. The company wants to enhance modern technology skillset to educate its members. This newly launching company is aiming for a robust system with various trading tools.

Axxces aims to provide a modern platform for its members to learn in-demand trading tools. The company is scheduled for full launch the first week of August 2022.

The company is positioning itself to create an environment that will empower people around the world to earn and create the flexibility of lifestyle. This will help them excel through the knowledge of the latest trends and skillset.

When it comes to experience, the company has a highly skilled certified executive team.The company’s Educators and Trainers are among some of the best in the world of trade-related technologies.

The company’s CEO, Edwin Haynes, has over 25 years of experience in business. He is a certified leadership development coach and public speaker.

As a respected voice in his field, he authored an Amazon Best-selling book, “You Have Permission to Succeed,” through which he outlined the powerful principles of personal development.

Haynes was inducted into the “Marquis Who’s Who of America”, for his noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in his field and the owner of multiple businesses in diverse sectors.

The company is currently in pre-launch and has two founding membership packs, Gold and ELITE, both have comprehensive perks and incentives.

The GOLD membership pack costs a total of $299 and comes with privileges such as complete suite of top-level tools and systems, discount benefits, a virtual office, increased earning potential, and much more.

The ELITE membership pack includes all the perks of the GOLD pack, plus with more lavish extras, which includes a profit share pool for the lifetime of the Elite membership. The ELITE pack is a one-time purchase of $1,499.

Equipped with the latest technical expertise, paired with practical implementation, the company desires to create an exciting environment and community where learners will design their own financial future, and access the company’s Digital Business Learning University to empower themselves for personal and financial growth.

This will help learners to compete in today’s tech market and to dominate it by learning and ‘participating in emerging topics” such as NFTs, Cryptos, FOREX Trading, Future Gaming, Trade Ideas, and much more.

About Axxces

Axxces is a membership-based community that aims to create an environment and platform that will allow its members to benefit from the emerging world technologies and services.

It is an exclusive education learning platform that will allow people to benefit from its affiliate program. The company’s official branding will be announced the first week of August 2022, which is the scheduled launch date of the company. For more information please visit www.axxces.com

The post Top Leader Edwin Haynes Launches Axxces appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/06/top-leader-edwin-haynes-launches-axxces/