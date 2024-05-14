Top Leader Budiayanto Nugroho From Indonesia Joins One More International

By Team Business For Home

Budiayanto Nugroho, a well-known figure in the MLM sector in Indonesia, has recently joined forces with One More International, a Triple AAA+ Ranked Company in the industry.

With his vast experience and proven track record, Nugroho is poised to become one of the top leaders of the company in no time. Known for his charismatic personality and exceptional leadership skills, Nugroho has always been a force to be reckoned with in the MLM sector.

His ability to motivate and inspire his team members has helped him achieve great success in previous endeavors, and he is confident that he will bring the same level of dedication and determination to his new role at One More International.

Nugroho said in a recent interview:

“I am so excited to be a part of the One More International family. I see so much potential in this company, and I am committed to helping it reach new heights. I will never stop until I become the top leader of One More International.”

Nugroho’s passion and drive are evident in everything he does, from his interactions with team members to his strategic planning for the future of the company. He is known for his hands-on approach to leadership, always willing to roll up his sleeves and work alongside his team to achieve their goals.

Nugroho stated:

“Success in the MLM industry is not easy, but with hard work and dedication, anything is possible. I am confident that with the support of my team and the resources available at One More International, we will be able to achieve great things together.”

With Nugroho at the helm, One More International is sure to see significant growth and success in the coming months and years. His vision and leadership will undoubtedly propel the company to new heights, solidifying its position as a leader in the MLM sector in Indonesia.

As Nugroho embarks on this new chapter in his career, he remains focused and determined to make a lasting impact on the industry. With his unwavering commitment to success and his proven ability to lead, there is no doubt that Nugroho will soon be recognized as one of the best leaders in the MLM sector in Indonesia.

About One More Europe and One More International

One More International started its activities with the mission of “Creating a Clean Direct Sales Area” and set this mission as its target. As a first step, One More International started to expand to Turkey, then to Europe and from Europe to the entire global market. One More International has become one of the ambitious players of global trade by establishing its corporate structures in 20 different parts of the world.

One More International has managed to become the leading entrepreneur and role determinant of the sector in Turkey, Europe, Asia, South and Central America with its quality, capacity and wide trade network since its establishment. Today, One More International is a “Direct Sales” company that has spread to more than 100 countries, can serve the whole world with its personalised cargoes, has macro exports to approximately 10 countries, and has offices in 20 countries of the world.

For more information please visit onemoreeurope.nl and onemoreinternational.com

