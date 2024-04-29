Top Leader Brandon Stevens Resigned And Joins Life Activated Brands

By Team Business For Home

After a transformative six-year tenure at Q Sciences, Brandon Stevens has resigned, leaving behind a legacy of significant growth and international expansion in key markets including the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, and Europe. Under his leadership, Q Sciences developed its largest and most rapidly growing team.

Brandon, who has been in the industry for 14 years, has generated nearly a billion dollars in sales revenue, establishing himself as a legendary figure. His approach to leadership is deeply hands-on and engaging, fostering an environment in which his teams have consistently thrived.

Brandon has recently partnered with Life Activated Brands, with an official launch set for May 1. He was drawn to Life Activated Brands for his final industry venture, seeking a company where he could ensure that his teams, friends, and business associates would not only succeed but also feel valued and protected. He was attracted by the prospect of a partnership that offered him a significant role in shaping the company’s culture.

Brandon is passionate about correcting what he sees as the industry’s shortcomings. He is determined to pioneer a new standard in network marketing, creating an environment where individuals can genuinely achieve transformative success.

With his new role as Vice President of Sales at Life Activated Brands, Brandon is excited to lead the charge in sales and to cultivate a fair and empowering company culture.

About Life Activated Brands

CEO Brandon Hayes has been an entrepreneur at heart his entire life. He recalls attending his very first Network marketing meeting at age 5 with his father. By the time he was in high-school, he had already started several small businesses of his own. While attending college at Western Kentucky University, his business ventures had him out-earning all of his business professors in no time. At age 18 he knew that Network Marketing was going to be the vehicle to provide him with ultimate financial freedom and time freedom.

By age 23 he was earning a 6 figure income that allowed him to walk away from the last job he would ever have working for another person. He earned his first million dollars through Network Marketing in his mid-twenties and since then has gone on to make a significant impact on the network marketing industry at large.

Now having nearly fifteen years experience successfully building international organizations with tens of thousands of distributors and customers and 10’s of millions of dollars in sales, he is also a highly sought after world renowned speaker and trainer. On many occasions he has shared the stage with some of the most prolific thought leaders and personal development experts in the world. Ultimately, the pinnacle of Brandon’s career will be seeing his economic philosophy come to fruition in Life Activated Brands. For more information please visit LifeActivated.com

