Top Leader, Anderson Chester From Trinidad & Tobago, Joins QuiAri

By Nicole Dunkley

People usually discover the Direct Sales Industry through a family member or friend that has joined and is looking to build a Team.

For QuiAri Promoter, Anderson Chester from Trinidad and Tobago, things played out a little differently. He happened to knock on the right door and his entire future changed.

“It’s been 17 years, but I still remember it like it was yesterday. I had a car detailing business that was failing. I needed money, so I got a job as a Door-To-Door Salesperson.

I was supposed to be the one doing the selling. Instead, a Customer sold me on Network Marketing.

Once I learned about the massive earning potential, I quit my job the very next day, That Customer was Dr. Wayne Dellamore, and we’re still good friends. In fact, he works with me at QuiAri,”

stated Shooting Star Promoter, Anderson Chester.

Joining the Direct Sales industry was a defining moment for Anderson. His success has been frequently recognized throughout his Direct Sales career in the industry’s most respected publications, including Business For Home.

He first discovered QuiAri through a Business For Home article and was excited by their innovative thinking and revolutionary approach to global expansion.

“I thought to myself, this company is a real game-changer: Industry-first Same Day Pay, global shipping in days, not weeks, breakthrough products, and a generous Compensation Plan.

This is what the world needs right now – better health and Instant Pay. I believe everything rises and falls on leadership.

I was blown away by everybody in my Upline, from my Sponsor, Super Star Desire Nongol to his Sponsor, Mr. Rob Roder, and the entire Executive Team, however, I was most impressed by our Founder & CEO, Mr. Bob Reina.

The vision Mr. Bob Reina has for this company, and his compassion for people all over the world is inspiring,”

said Anderson Chester.

The timing of QuiAri couldn’t be more perfect. The Health and Wellness industry is very hot right now with consumers looking for the next big thing to help them lose weight, increase their energy, look and feel younger, and for the opportunity to earn extra income. Anderson has been taking the products ever since he joined and loves his results.

“My mental clarity and focus have heightened, my energy levels were way higher, and I didn’t experience any crash. This is all within minutes of taking the products.

The nutrition delivered through QuiAri Shake and Energy is unbelievably efficient. Plus, it’s easy to do. I drink a delicious Shake in the morning and take 1-2 tablets when I need a boost of Energy and that’s it,”

said Anderson Chester.

QuiAri Founder & CEO, Bob Reina is excited to have a leader like Anderson Chester as the company expands further into Trinidad & Tobago.

“To be honest, we are growing so rapidly around the world that we just don’t have the bandwidth for weak leadership in Trinidad & Tobago or anywhere else for that matter.

Anderson and his Team fit in well with QuiAri’s culture because they also move quickly and share my passion for helping people.

I know I will see Anderson achieve his dreams through QuiAri Products and the Opportunity,”

stated QuiAri Founder & CEO, Bob Reina.

According to Anderson, “cash is king.” QuiAri’s Same Day Pay business model for success resonates with everyone around the world. He anticipates reaching his goal of Purple Diamond, QuiAri’s highest rank, within the year.

“Rarely do you see companies with the infrastructure and leadership like QuiAri, and usually they are much larger and have been around for decades. The next 5-10 years are going to be nothing short of magical.

We are providing a path for people that want to be financially free, but also want to get there in a way that makes them feel good about it. There is no greater cause than helping others improve their health.

My wife and children are my “why” for this business, and they all love QuiAri and the legacy I’m creating for my family. Thank you, Mr. Bob Reina, for following your heart and creating this amazing company,”

said Anderson Chester.

The post Top Leader, Anderson Chester From Trinidad & Tobago, Joins QuiAri appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/07/top-leader-anderson-chester-from-trinidad-tobago-joins-quiari/