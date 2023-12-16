Top Industry Leader Trinh Trang, Joins QuiAri

By Team Business For Home International

Success wasn’t a choice for MLM industry leader & QuiAri Promoter, Trinh Trang. It was the only option. She didn’t come from money. Her parents did their best to raise Trinh and her 3 sisters on a limited income, but after finishing school she needed to find a job.

“I love my family and wouldn’t change a thing about my childhood. There was little money to go around, but a lot of love. My parents made big sacrifices for me and my sisters, and I know it was hard for them.

After graduation, I was determined to be successful and give my parents the life they always wanted. I got a job as an Accountant but found myself painfully bored almost as soon as I started. The thought of number-crunching for the next 40 years of my life made me sick to my stomach.

One of my sisters took a different path – Network Marketing – and I couldn’t help but notice how happy and fulfilled she was. I joined her company and realized Network Marketing was my destiny. I love helping people and making new friends wherever I go.

Now that I’ve joined QuiAri, I have the chance to help people improve their health and earn 5-Minute Pay in over 100 countries around the globe. My parents are proud of me. Not only am I happy and successful at QuiAri, but they see me inspiring others and helping them reach their dreams,”

stated QuiAri Promoter, Trinh Trang.

Trinh said she was eager to join QuiAri because of its Executive Leadership Team led by QuiAri Founder & CEO, Bob Reina.

“I do not enjoy jumping from one opportunity to the next, so I look very carefully at the Executive Team and their mission.

QuiAri’s Executive Team has an impressive 500+ years of combined MLM experience, and Bob Reina, QuiAri’s Founder & CEO, is one of the most successful CEOs in the business.

With QuiAri, he has created the fastest-paying and one of the fastest-growing companies in the world. Paying commissions in 5 minutes or less worldwide has, without a doubt, impacted my business. QuiAri is the only company that does it, and I think it sends an important message.

It tells people that QuiAri does not need to hold on to your commissions until the last second possible to stay afloat. It has a healthy number of resources, thanks to its Founder & CEO, to pay Promoters almost immediately while still growing globally at the fastest pace I’ve ever seen. When Prospects first learn about 5-Minute Pay it tells them this is a company you can trust,”

said Trinh Trang.

QuiAri’s incredible Opportunity and industry-first 5-Minute Pay make all of the headlines, but the true hero is the Products – QuiAri Shake, Energy, and anti-aging gel, Prime.

Fueled by the new #1 superfruit, Maqui, and QuiAri’s exclusive MaquiX® extract which boosts the antioxidant power of Maqui up to 10 times, these breakthrough products pack an incredible nutritional punch that scientists are only recently discovering. Trinh has personally benefitted from the anti-aging properties of Maqui and MaquiX®.

“Since I started taking QuiAri Products, my skin feels healthier and has a healthy glow that people notice.

Scientists have discovered that antioxidants are essential in neutralizing free radicals, which are unstable molecules that damage cells and contribute to premature aging.

By reducing oxidative stress, the antioxidants in Maqui help slow down the aging process and promote healthier skin. Plus, it provides collagen support, contributing to firmness and suppleness, better skin elasticity, and hydration.

Finding a product with such a robust list of benefits is rare. Anti-aging is just the tip of the iceberg. QuiAri Products can help you with total body health. Once you know what it can do and how it can make you feel, you’ll never take anything else,”

said Trinh Trang.

Maqui Promotes and Supports:

Anti-Aging

Digestive & Gut Health

Skin Health

Sustainable Energy Levels

Brain Health

Cardiovascular System Health

Strengthened Immune System

Inflammatory Response

Healthy Weight Loss

Healthy Hair

Eye Health

Healthier Sleep Cycle

As a big believer in “Teamwork makes the dream work,” Trinh said she enjoys the “love, unity, and gratefulness” of the Promoters on her Team (nicknamed V. System) as well as her customers.

“I have to thank Bob Reina for creating such a generous Compensation Plan and incredible, one-of-a-kind Product.

Maqui is very well known today, but at the time when Bob started QuiAri, it was still very new and being studied by scientists.

He reached out to Dr. Juan Hancke, the world’s #1 Maqui Berry expert. Dr. Hancke was awarded 5 million dollars by the World Health Organization to study the benefits of Maqui.

Their collaboration resulted in MaquiX® and ultimately, QuiAri. Dr. Hancke is currently QuiAri’s Scientific Advisor. It’s exciting to think about what new, breakthrough products will come in the future. Anything is possible,”

said Trinh Trang.

Trinh has learned all about QuiAri, Maqui, and the QuiAri Opportunity through the many free resources she receives as a Promoter. That includes training guides to help her reach the top of the Compensation Plan.

“QuiAri provides videos, brochures, presentations, and more all produced by award-winning designers, writers, and directors. Promoters can find them in their Portal for free, and available 24/7, 365 days a year.

The best is the Purple Diamond Guide. It is a step-by-step guide that teaches you how to reach QuiAri’s highest rank – Crown Purple Diamond. It is the first thing I share with new prospects and it helps them get in the mindset of a Leader.

Also, Promoters can run their entire business from the free QuiAri App. I enjoy traveling, and I can keep signing up new Promoters and Customers on the way to my destination.

The convenience of QuiAri fits with my lifestyle, and any lifestyle. I have Promoters on my Team who work part-time, full-time, and all the time. This company rewards hard workers, and it is very fun,”

stated Trinh Trang.

QuiAri also rewards speed with extra compensation opportunities for those who get their business off to a fast start. Trinh is very ambitious and grew her business quickly but feels like this is just the beginning of her success.

“My dream is to help at least 10,000 people live a healthier life and get on the path to financial freedom. Personally, I want to reach the top rank of Crown Purple Diamond, not just for me, but for my family.

I have children of my own now, and I want to get them into the best schools and take them on exotic vacations. Just imagine – one day they are learning about the pyramids of Egypt in school, and several days later we board a plane and see them in person.

I’m sure my parents could use a vacation, too. QuiAri’s global momentum just keeps growing and growing. I wouldn’t be surprised that in the next 5 years or less QuiAri is a billion-dollar brand,”

said Trinh Trang.

To learn more about QuiAri, their products, and the opportunity to become a Promoter or Customer, visit https://quiari.com/en, or follow them on social media @QuiAriOfficial.

About QuiAri

Welcome to the new #1, QuiAri. Our mission is built around the basic principle of helping people live their best lives. Through our nutritious, breakthrough products featuring the new #1 antioxidant superfruit, Maqui Berry, and one-of-a-kind business opportunity with industry-first 5-Minute Pay (commissions paid within 5 minutes globally), we have created a global phenomenon that spans over 100 countries and counting. Led by industry icon and Founder & CEO, Bob Reina, and an Executive Team with a combined 500+ years of MLM experience, QuiAri has the fastest-paying and one of the highest-paying Compensation Plans in the industry. Their three delicious, life-changing products with proprietary ingredients, QuiAri Shake, QuiAri Energy, and QuiAri Prime, help people look and feel younger, healthier, and full of energy. Come see why people are rushing to join the most innovative and one of the fastest-growing companies in all of Network Marketing. Visit QuiAri.com to learn more.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Income Disclosure Statement

Please note the QuiAri business opportunity offers unlimited income potential. However, QuiAri makes no guarantee of financial success. Success with QuiAri results only from successful sales efforts, which require hard work, diligence, skill, persistence, competence, and leadership. Your income will depend on how well you exercise these qualities.

