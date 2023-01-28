Top Industry Leader, Susan Wade Joins QuiAri

By Nicole Dunkley

QuiAri Rock Star Promoter, Susan Wade studied hard in school and hoped to one day dedicate her life to helping others. That dream came true when she graduated from the University of Memphis with a degree in Nursing.

As an RN at a local hospital, she specialized in helping Moms and newborn babies. Her dream had come true…or so she thought. Although Susan loved her job, it required sacrifices she wasn’t willing to make.

“I worked really hard to achieve my goal of becoming a Pediatric Nurse, and it was just as rewarding as I hoped it would be.

Being around children all day made me want to start a family of my own, but the reality of my situation was disheartening. I worked very long hours with not much flexibility and for average pay. My husband had a good job, but not enough for me to quit or even take time off.

We had over $70,000 worth of student loan debt, owed $300,000+ on our house, and basically lived paycheck to paycheck. First, I had to accept that dreams can change over time, and that’s ok. My new dream was to be a stay-at-home Mom, but I had to find a way to make money.

Network Marketing was the best option. So, I began working at my first Direct Sales company, and I didn’t miss a beat. Within the last 10 years, I managed to pay off all my debt while raising 5 beautiful daughters with my husband. I even helped him retire from his job so he could pursue his dreams!

Now that I’ve joined QuiAri I feel empowered because I want to get back to my original purpose in life – helping others. I’m 100% focused on helping my Team succeed. QuiAri’s Compensation Plan provides a clear and simple path to do just that.

Plus, I love the company, the Executive Team, and the way the products make me feel. Getting paid commissions in 5 minutes worldwide is unbelievable. No other company pays that fast,”

said QuiAri Rock Star Promoter, Susan Wade.

Susan is dreaming bigger thanks to QuiAri’s unique Opportunity and Products. She calls 5-Minute Pay the “opportunity of a lifetime” and said it sets QuiAri apart from the competition. But that’s not the only reason she loves the company. She’s “obsessed with the products,” and the amazing results her Customers and Promoters are experiencing.

“I’m not capable of faking enthusiasm for products just to make a sale. QuiAri was love at first taste for me. The vanilla shake tastes just like birthday cake batter.

The chocolate is rich and creamy. I get excited when I wake up in the mornings because I know I’m only minutes away from enjoying it.

I’m a Mom of 5 girls with an age-range from 5 to 10 years old. The Energy tablets are a necessity to function. I’m beyond tired, but the pep has finally come back to my step ever since I started taking them. I feel good all day long with no crash,”

stated Susan Wade.

QuiAri recently announced a new, proprietary anti-aging product, called PRIME, and it is creating buzz throughout the industry. Susan is very excited about the opportunity to help QuiAri launch Prime and looks forward to adding it to her daily regimen.

“Prime will be the SIZZLE product of the entire industry. Anti-aging is a huge market. Everyone I know has a medicine cabinet full of products that don’t really work. QuiAri Prime is very different.

It’s a proprietary blend of Maqui Berry, the world’s new #1 superfruit, MaquiX® (QuiAri’s super-concentrated, proprietary extract that boosts the antioxidant power of Maqui 10 times), and our YouthX Blend featuring S.O.D, Pterostilbene, and Resveratrol.

My confidence in QuiAri is through the roof right now. I couldn’t have joined QuiAri at a better time,”

said Susan Wade.

QuiAri just recently debuted a new Prime video that was created as part of a collaboration between QuiAri’s Marketing Team and an Emmy-Award-Winning Production Company.

Promoters like Susan are getting their Teams ready for the highly anticipated launch. She said the Purple Diamond Guide, that’s QuiAri’s free training guide to teach them how to reach their top rank, has been essential for helping get new Promoters up-to-speed on how to reach their dream lifestyle through duplication. Included in the Purple Diamond Guide are step-by-step directions for new Promoters as well as helpful tips for seasoned veterans.

“We have the best, most experienced and supportive Corporate Team in the industry. QuiAri’s Founder & CEO, Bob Reina used to be a Promoter in the field, so Promoters are treated very well at QuiAri.

Training guides, presentations, videos, brochures, graphics, QuiAri App – you have it all available 24/7, 365 days a year for free. If you have any questions or have a request, their world-class, friendly Support Team has your back,”

said Susan Wade

Speed is an important part of QuiAri. Bob built the infrastructure to move quickly and pay quickly. For example, Bob hosts weekly live trainings to help motivate and inspire Promoters around the world to not give up on their dreams.

“I’m impressed every single week. The fact that Bob takes time out of his unbelievably busy week to mentor Promoters from around the world amazes me. That speaks volumes about the kind of Leader he is. Bob puts in the work, just like everyone else, and I respect that,”

stated Susan Wade.

Susan is happy to see her hard work pay off at QuiAri. She recently reached the high rank of Rock Star. That means she’s one step closer to her dream lifestyle.

“I’m not currently financially free, but I know that with this amazing opportunity, I’ll get there much sooner than without it. My ultimate goal is to build a business that I can pass down to my children.

There is a certain peace of mind in knowing your children will never have to struggle financially in the future based on my efforts today. I’m also a big believer in giving back to my community.

I used to work at a hospital. Maybe in the future, I’ll build one. When you have an opportunity this big no dream is too big,”

stated Susan Wade.

To learn more about QuiAri, their products, and the opportunity to become a Promoter, visit https://quiari.com/en, or follow them on social media @QuiAriOfficial.

About QuiAri

QuiAri is the #1 health and weight loss movement in the world today. Featuring exclusive, breakthrough products (QuiAri Shake and QuiAri Energy) featuring the world’s new #1 superfruit, the Maqui berry, people everywhere are losing weight, boosting their energy levels, and improving their health. What started as an idea has now become a worldwide phenomenon, gaining a passionate following in over 100 countries. But that’s not all! We boast an exciting opportunity to promote QuiAri products and earn commissions within 5 minutes after each sale through industry-first, state-of-the-art payment technology. Combining unrivaled products with the fastest payout, the fastest cycling binary, and one of the highest-paying compensation plans in the industry, there’s no doubt QuiAri is helping people live healthier, happier lives.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2023/01/top-industry-leader-susan-wade-joins-quiari/