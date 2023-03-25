Top Industry Leader, Susan Wade Joins QuiAri

By Nicole Dunkley

When QuiAri Rock Star Promoter, Susan Wade from Nashville, Tennessee, joined the Network Marketing industry, she was determined from the very beginning to get to the top.

She had hopes and dreams that just couldn’t wait.

“I found Direct Sales and it completely changed everything for my family. At the age of 24, my husband and I were in debt with credit cards and student loans and both working long hours. I wanted a way to help pay off our debt, but also be there for my future babies. I was a nurse, but my dream was to be a stay-at-home Mom,”

stated QuiAri Rock Star Promoter, Susan Wade.

Susan fulfilled her dream and for the last 10 years has been a stay-at-home Mom of 5 beautiful girls as well as a full-time Network Marketing professional. Now she’s dreaming even bigger.

She recently joined QuiAri because of its reputation for having incredible, one-of-a-kind antioxidant products and an opportunity that is more generous than anything she has ever seen.

“This was the sizzle opportunity I had been waiting for. I knew 5-Minute Pay was different and set QuiAri apart from the rest. No one in the industry pays Promoters in over 111 countries worldwide in 5 minutes or less.

Also, the people on QuiAri’s Executive Team, especially Founder & CEO, Bob Reina, were genuine and I trusted them. I‘m truly grateful to know a place like this exists. I’m so happy to confidently call QuiAri my forever home,”

Susan said she gets why QuiAri is one of the fastest-growing companies in the Direct Sales industry. Leadership is very important but having access to a huge global network of experienced Promoters, a Compensation Plan with 7 unique ways to earn, and the #1 antioxidant supplements in the world help keep her Team engaged, motivated, and never bored.

“My Team is excited about the future and we’re running full speed ahead. Every week since I’ve been at QuiAri, something new has been released. Sometimes it’s a new Marketing tool to help promote my business or a new country that has recently opened – you really never know what to expect, but you do know it will be something fantastic.

The most recent surprise was QuiAri Prime. It’s the next big thing in anti-aging supplements. Prime has not been released to the public yet, but I had an opportunity to sample it, and trust me – it’s going to be a game-changer,”

said Susan Wade.

QuiAri Prime is anticipated to be the sizzle product of the entire industry. Anti-aging is currently a $62 billion-dollar market, and it’s only growing bigger each year. Prime won’t blend in with the many anti-aging products available to consumers, it will be in a category all by itself.

This is due to the unique, powerful ingredients that give the gel an extra punch that other products will never have.

Prime is a proprietary blend of Maqui Berry, the world’s new #1 superfruit, MaquiX® (QuiAri’s super-concentrated, proprietary extract that boosts the antioxidant power of Maqui 10 times), and an exclusive YouthX Blend featuring S.O.D, Pterostilbene, and Resveratrol. Susan is excited about QuiAri Prime because of the success she has had with QuiAri’s current product line.

“I absolutely love the products. I’ve never tasted a shake this good. It keeps me full and delivers all of the antioxidants my body craves. As a mom of 5, the Energy tablet is perfect to help me get through the day without any jitters or crashes. I’m even more excited about Prime. I’m looking forward to having a delicious, anti-aging gel I can drink on the go,”

QuiAri just recently debuted a new Prime video that was created as part of a collaboration between QuiAri’s Marketing Team and an Emmy-Award-Winning Production Company.

Word about QuiAri Products (including Prime) and the Business Opportunity have spread throughout nearly every country in the world, and the Executive Team has been quick to act on the momentum they have generated.

Global expansion has been a top priority. Recently, a new local distribution center was opened in UAE for faster delivery throughout the Middle East. Also, on Thursday, Founder & CEO, Bob Reina announced pre-launch in Malaysia.

“You can throw a dart at a map of the world and you’re likely to hit a market that QuiAri serves. We have the most aggressive global expansion plans I’ve ever seen, and I’ve been in this industry for over 30 years.

We’re all over North and South America, The Caribbean, Europe, and Africa as well as the Middle East and Asia, which have been major expansion areas for us. Promoters like Susan Wade are enjoying the rewards every time we open up a new market.

All of our marketing and training materials are translated into multiple languages by professional, certified translators and made available 24/7, 365 days a year in our Portal. Anyone that joins QuiAri and wants to run can do so immediately,”

stated QuiAri Founder & CEO, Bob Reina.

Susan’s dream for the future is to help others improve their health and financial situation. She aspires to reach QuiAri’s top rank of Purple Diamond and is working hard to grow her business every day.

“I wholeheartedly believe in our mission here at QuiAri. Helping others is why I got into this business. Simply put, QuiAri has the power to change lives.

I know because QuiAri has already changed my life and I’m grateful for it. Thank you, Mr. Bob Reina, and everybody at QuiAri,”

stated Susan Wade.

To learn more about QuiAri, their products, and the opportunity to become a Promoter, visit https://quiari.com/en, or follow them on social media @QuiAriOfficial.

About QuiAri

QuiAri is the #1 health and weight loss movement in the world today. Featuring exclusive, breakthrough products (QuiAri Shake and QuiAri Energy) featuring the world’s new #1 superfruit, the Maqui berry, people everywhere are losing weight, boosting their energy levels, and improving their health. What started as an idea has now become a worldwide phenomenon, gaining a passionate following in over 100 countries.

But that’s not all! We boast an exciting opportunity to promote QuiAri products and earn commissions within 5 minutes after each sale through industry-first, state-of-the-art payment technology. Combining unrivaled products with the fastest payout, the fastest cycling binary, and one of the highest-paying compensation plans in the industry, there’s no doubt QuiAri is helping people live healthier, happier lives. To learn more, please visit quiari.com.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

The post Top Industry Leader, Susan Wade Joins QuiAri appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2023/03/top-industry-leader-susan-wade-joins-quiari/