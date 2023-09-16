Top Industry Leader, Nguyen Thi Hoai Nam Joins QuiAri

By Nicole Dunkley

Before Super Star Promoter, Nguyen Thi Hoai Nam discovered Network Marketing and QuiAri, she spent many months trying to make her dreams come true by doing whatever it took.

“I tried just about every opportunity I could find. I sold products on Amazon, worked for Clickbank, made YouTube Videos, life insurance consultant, teaching, and ultimately Network Marketing.

Network Marketing got me closest to my dream lifestyle. I really enjoyed helping people, but the companies I worked for were never the perfect fit. My brother introduced me to QuiAri and suddenly everything in my life started to click.

I finally found an opportunity that matched my ambition, and I could help a lot of people along the way. I started dreaming bigger, and my life changed,”

stated QuiAri Super Star Promoter, Nguyen Thi Hoai Nam.

Nguyen started by setting a big goal to accomplish with her new Opportunity with QuiAri.

“When I started with QuiAri I decided I would help 5,000 people get healthy and teach them how to earn an extra money every month. I found success very quickly and realized that the personal goal I set for myself was too small.

Within 5 months of joining, I had reached the high rank of Super Star. Instead of 5,000 people, I plan to help 500,000 people by following the simple system that QuiAri Founder & CEO, Bob Reina and Kristie Reina have provided for us.

The Purple Diamond Guide teaches you step-by-step how to duplicate. Truthfully, the Products and Opportunity are just too good for most people to pass up. Everyone loves getting paid commissions earned in just 5 minutes, having more energy, and looking and feeling great.

My business really started growing fast the moment I got into the duplication mindset and focused on helping my downline succeed. I have QuiAri Founder & CEO, Bob Reina and his wife, Kristie Reina to thank for that. Following their advice works. No doubt about that,”

said Nguyen Thi Hoai Nam.

Bob and Kristie Reina’s generosity and expertise in the Network Marketing industry have helped set the stage for Promoters to succeed.

QuiAri’s top leaders have repeatedly said that QuiAri would still be a fantastic company if they only had proprietary, one-of-a-kind products and the fastest-paying Compensation Plan in industry history, but you can always count on them going far above and beyond what any other company is doing.

FIRST and only company in history to pay Promoters in just 5 MINUTES. Other companies make you wait weeks or months to get paid.

FIRST company to introduce Maqui, the world’s new #1 superfruit, to the global market.

FIRST and only company with products featuring our proprietary super-concentrated Maqui Berry extract, MaquiX®

FIRST and only company with a product featuring an exclusive, anti-aging YouthX Blend

FIRST IN HISTORY to have an Executive Team with a combined 500+ years of MLM experience

FIRST MLM TO USE a cutting-edge scientific technique called High-Pressure Processing (HPP)

Nguyen is a founder of a team of QuiAri Promoters called V System, and she is grateful to have made friends and colleagues who share her same mindset for success.

‘I’m passionate about the Products and I can’t say enough great things about the Opportunity and Company. Initially, I wasn’t sure if the Products could help me. Now, I can’t live without them.

I’ve been very thin my entire life, but when you’re not getting the proper nutrition, skinny isn’t healthy. QuiAri helped me become more conscious of what I put into my body. When I started drinking my Shakes and taking my Energy tablets and Prime I felt good.

I could put in those long workdays without feeling wiped out after. My constant brain fog vanished, and I felt better, so my mood improved.

The whole time I couldn’t believe how easy it was to significantly change my health. Anybody can enjoy a delicious chocolate or vanilla shake in the morning and take some Energy tablets and Prime Gel in the afternoon,”

said Nguyen.

As the first to introduce Maqui, the new #1 superfruit, to the international market, QuiAri has provided Promoters and Customers with a unique and highly effective way to fuel their body with essential nutrients. QuiAri’s Scientific Advisor, Dr. Juan Hancke, is a world-renowned Maqui Berry expert.

He received a $5 million dollar grant from the World Health Organization to study the health benefits of Maqui. It eventually led to a collaboration with Bob Reina and the invention of MaquiX®, a proprietary super-concentrated, organic extract that boosts the antioxidant power of Maqui up to 10 times.

Nguyen believes having world-class, exclusive products has contributed to the success of her business, however, QuiAri’s Leadership Team led by Bob Reina, has had the most influence over her success.

After 10 years in the MLM Industry working at large, global health and wellness companies, she has never had the level of support she receives at QuiAri. For Promoters new to the industry, she wouldn’t recommend any other company except QuiAri.

“Before you join any company, do your research first, and don’t be afraid to ask a lot of questions:

Is there good communication between the CEO/Executive Leaders and Promoters in the Field or do you rarely get updates from the top?

Is the Compensation Plan generous? Is it structured in a way where you must jump through hoops to earn a commission?

Are Promoters and Customers passionate about the company and products?

When I joined QuiAri, I knew I joined the right company. Our Founder & CEO, Bob Reina, and the Executive Team have a combined 500+ years of MLM experience, the Compensation Plan is incredible, and I had all the tools I needed to get started, including a mobile App and self-replicating website.

Everything was free, and communication is excellent. Bob and his wife, Kristie host a live weekly global broadcast that’s open to Promoters, Customers, Prospects, and even people from other companies.

I like QuiAri’s honesty and transparency. Plus, Bob and Kristie really do treat us like family and work hard to help us be successful,”

said Nguyen Thi Hoai Nam.

This week at QuiAri’s Live Event, Bob and Kristie announced that South Korea would be launching soon. QuiAri Promoters have yet another opportunity to be among the first to grow their business in a country with millions of people. Global expansion happens rapidly at QuiAri, and that encourages Nguyen to work even harder to achieve her dreams.

“Bob’s mission is to introduce QuiAri to as many people around the world as possible. As a former Police Officer, helping others is in his DNA. Millions of people live in South Korea, and any QuiAri Promoter can choose to grow their business in the 100+ countries QuiAri serves,”

said Nguyen.

In the future, when Nguyen reaches QuiAri’s top rank of Purple Diamond, she plans to build houses for homeless single mothers and the elderly.

“I want to use my success to give back to my community and empower those who are alone and helpless. I’m proud to be a QuiAri Promoter, and excited that QuiAri has restored faith in my dreams. They can come true at QuiAri,”

said Nguyen Thi Hoai Nam.

