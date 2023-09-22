Top Industry Leader, Le Van Trung Joins QuiAri

By Nicole Dunkley

After graduating from college, QuiAri Super Star, Le Van Trung knew exactly what he wanted to do with his life – help others and be his own boss. Network Marketing was the best opportunity for Le to do just that.

He joined a large global company in 2007 based out of Vietnam and started working towards his dream. Along the way, he found success but also learned an important lesson about choosing the right company.

“I am not your typical Network Marketer. I don’t believe in jumping from company to company, constantly chasing after my dreams.

If you work hard in this business, in any company, you will be rewarded. However, I would advise someone brand new to Direct Sales to do their research beforehand. Don’t just join any company. Look at its track record for success as well as its leaders, and make sure its mission aligns with your own.

I spent 10 years at my first MLM working hard towards my dream until one day they made headlines for all the wrong reasons. The next company I joined was a health and wellness company based out of the United States. It was a global, multi-billion-dollar business, so I assumed I was safe.

After 4 years of rebuilding, the company was sold to another MLM without any warning, and it impacted my business. I’ve been at QuiAri for nearly a year. I absolutely love it! I no longer have to worry about my future because we have trusted Executive Leadership with a combined 500+ years of MLM experience.

Our Founder & CEO, Bob Reina, and Kristie Reina are the only owners and have plenty of resources to keep QuiAri going for decades. I’m having a fantastic experience. I love getting paid commissions in 5 minutes and we’ve been in Momentum since the day I joined.

Just in the past year alone, QuiAri has launched a new Product, redesigned their website, Portal, and Mobile App, entered several new markets, produced videos, presentations, training guides, and more,’

said Le Van Trung.

Le has worked very hard to climb the ranks, but overall, his path to success was simple and uncomplicated. QuiAri provides Promoters with free resources, including a training guide (Purple Diamond Guide) to teach them step-by-step how to succeed. Le was introduced to QuiAri by Ms. Snow, a QuiAri Promoter, and he knew right away he found his forever home.

“The passion and enthusiasm in the way Ms. Snow described QuiAri was impressive. I got into this business because I wanted to make a living helping people, but I didn’t expect that I would share that goal with so many brilliant Promoters.

QuiAri’s Executive Leadership Team, led by Founder & CEO, Bob Reina, and his wife, Kristie Reina, have built a one-of-a-kind company. You can talk to any QuiAri Promoter around the world.

They genuinely care about the people on their Team and want to help move the company forward. That kind of passion comes straight from the top. Our dreams are important to Bob and Kristie. That’s why they have given us every opportunity to succeed,”

stated Le Van Trung.

Most Promoters are initially attracted to QuiAri because they are the only company that offers 5-Minute Pay. All commissions are paid in 5 minutes or less anywhere in the world. They are the first in the industry to pay Promoters that quickly, but Promoters soon realize it’s not the only benefit of joining the QuiAri Family.

“The Compensation Plan offers 7 unique ways to earn and there are no territories. I can promote QuiAri in any of the 100+ countries they serve. Bob, Kristie, and the Executive Team have over 500 years of combined MLM experience.

Opening new markets isn’t difficult for them. For most companies, it takes months or years. QuiAri just announced 2 to 3 new markets that will be opening almost simultaneously. I’ve never seen a CEO work as hard as Bob.

He is the first to tell Promoters that, even though he is the CEO, he still has a “boss,” and that’s the hundreds of thousands of QuiAri Promoters and Customers all over the world,’

said Le Van Trung.

Le said that Prospects immediately fall in love with the Products, which has only helped grow his Team.

“Quality is important at QuiAri. Bob Reina tasted over 111 different shakes just to make sure ours was the best of the best. I constantly pass out samples of the Shake, Energy, and Prime Gel and the reactions are all the same – nothing but love.

I started taking the products the same day I joined, and I get why these products are in such high demand. I always have plenty of energy, and I’m alert and focused. Once your body starts receiving the nutrition it craves, it’s a total game-changer.

Plus, I like knowing that Maqui, the new #1 superfruit, helps protect my body against harmful free radicals. That is something you won’t typically get from other products,”

said Le Van Trung.

QuiAri’s newest product, the antioxidant, anti-aging gel called Prime has helped give Le’s business a boost. It was only recently launched, but he sees massive growth potential.

“Prime is a wonderful addition to QuiAri’s breakthrough products. Anti-aging products are popular right now, and we have one that tastes great and actually works! I think over the next 2 years or so Prime will be our best-selling product.

Especially as we enter new markets. Bob and Kristie recently announced that QuiAri would be soon available to the people of South Korea. That is a huge, highly sought-after market. Every Promoter around the world can’t wait for that launch to happen.

Also, more countries are opening right after South Korea. That’s very exciting because it means more translations. QuiAri currently provides all resources in 8 different languages with 2 more languages on the way.

Our website, Portal, videos, training guides – everything we need to promote globally internationally is available to us 24/7, 365 days a year,”

stated Le Van Trung.

Le has big dreams. He plans on achieving QuiAri’s highest rank within the next 5 years and expects the company will become one of the largest health and wellness companies in all of Network Marketing.

“I have a great Team, a very supportive upline, and a life-changing opportunity in front of me. In the past, I never really had an opportunity to test my limits and see how much I could achieve.

Now that I found QuiAri, I have a company I love and trust. Bob and Kristie Reina have built a vehicle that allows me to stay focused on helping others while making my dream lifestyle a reality. Thank you, Bob, Kristie, & QuiAri,”

said Le Van Trung.

