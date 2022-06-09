Top Industry Leader, Hanh Tran, Joins QuiAri

By Nicole Dunkley

For working parents, time freedom is the one benefit that is, without a doubt, the most valuable to them. Before having children, QuiAri Champion Promoter, Hanh Tran from California, used to work 12-hour shifts as a Manicure Specialist in a local salon.

She was mentally and physically exhausted all of the time but never once complained. Even as a child, she had a strong work ethic and was willing to do whatever it takes to help her family.

After giving birth to her first daughter, she struggled to keep up at work. After giving birth to her second daughter, she could no longer work such long hours and quit. To make matters worse, the nail salon shut down due to the pandemic.

“To be honest, I was terrified. I had two children, no job to help support my family, and very little savings.

I had heard a little about Network Marketing and QuiAri. I was at such a low point in my life, I had nothing to lose by joining.

I couldn’t believe what happened next. I went from unemployed to a Champion – one of QuiAri’s top ranks – in less than one year. My kids are happy, healthy, and with me 24/7,”

stated QuiAri Champion Promoter, Hanh Tran.

Her success at QuiAri continued as she started taking the products she had been enthusiastically promoting. Before QuiAri Shake and Energy, Hanh suffered from health challenges that affected her weight, sleep habits, and caused painful inflammation.

“I have to thank QuiAri Diamond Promoter, Cindy Hong Thy for introducing me to QuiAri. I had read all of the testimonials on QuiAri’s social media pages.

After just 3 days, My husband and I started feeling better. The delicious shakes and powerful Energy tablets were providing me with relief, and they made us look and feel at least 7 to 10 years younger!

My husband lost 22 pounds and I got my pre-pregnancy body back! We’ve both been frustrated in the past by other products not working, so you can imagine how elated we were to see results,”

said Hanh Tran.

She credits QuiAri Founder & CEO, Bob Reina for creating these amazing products with the help of Dr. Juan Hancke, the #1 Maqui Berry Expert in the world as well as QuiAri’s Scientific Advisor.

She also said Bob is the reason she has climbed to the high rank of Champion. Hanh has been tuning in to Bob’s weekly live broadcasts for inspiration, motivation, and mentoring.

QuiAri is well-known for their industry expertise and abundance of resources available to all Promoters for free.

“The Executive Leadership Team has a combined 250+ years of MLM experience, and it shows. Our innovative Compensation Plan is full of industry-firsts.

We have the fastest-paying Compensation Plan in industry history (5 minutes worldwide), one of the highest paying Compensation Plans, we are the first company in the industry to launch in over 200 countries worldwide, and I would put our Marketing and Support Teams up against any multi-billion-dollar company in the industry.

My friends in other Network Marketing companies envy our social media content and sales and marketing materials we get for free to help support our QuiAri businesses,”

said Hanh Tranh.

In the next 5 years, Hanh plans on achieving financial freedom. She hopes her success with QuiAri will allow her to buy a house and send her children to the best private schools in California.

“I have big dreams, just like everyone else at QuiAri. California has some of the most expensive real estate in the world, but I’m prepared.

Once I reach QuiAri’s top rank of Purple Diamond, I’ll be able to live the life I deserve and give back to the people that helped me get to where I am today – that includes my family, my friends, and even my team.

I know that day is coming soon, and I simply cannot wait,”

said Hanh Tran.

