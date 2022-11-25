Top Industry Earners, Chad and Jaree Kneller Join QuiAri

By Nicole Dunkley

The Direct Sales industry has changed many lives and made dreams come true. We hear these incredible rags-to-riches tales, but rarely do we get a chance to meet the people behind the legends. QuiAri Champion Promoters, Chad and Jaree Kneller from Spring, Texas have an incredible success story.

As much as they tried, Chad and Jaree Kneller just could not get ahead in life. It was just one setback after another. When all hope seemed lost, it was Network Marketing that led them to their true calling – helping others.

“We built our first company a little over 10 years ago. Over the past decade, we have become more successful than we ever dreamed possible. The Direct Sales industry and QuiAri have been such a blessing.

We had to overcome so many challenges in life to get where we are today – drug and alcohol addiction, raising a child with autism, a near-death experience with our infant son, debt, no time freedom, and more.

We suffered from a common problem that we call a “victim’s mindset.” That’s when you place blame for not being able to get ahead in life on people or things in your environment. We could have easily blamed our past for not having success in the present, but instead, we kept running forward at full steam.

I remember not long ago when I was a full-time Homeschool Teacher for our children and Chad was supporting the family as an Officer in the U.S. Army. He was deployed to Afghanistan at a point in time when I really needed him around. A friend happened to introduce us to the world of Network Marketing, and it just clicked.

Now we’re enjoying a much higher quality of life. We’re more financially secure, our kids are happier and healthier, and we’re healthier too, and excited to be part of QuiAri. We achieved the rank of Champion less than 3 weeks after joining, and there is no telling how far we will go,”

stated Champion Promoter, Jaree Kneller.

QuiAri has been attracting top-tier leaders ever since opening worldwide in over 100+ countries just a little over 4 years ago. Chad and Jaree are just some of the most successful leaders in the industry to join the QuiAri family.

“Same Day Pay, commissions paid in just 5 minutes, is a benefit I have never seen before in this industry. Jaree and I think it is a brilliant way to keep Promoters engaged and excited in the business. That really sparked our interest in QuiAri, but we were surprised when we found out that there were many compelling reasons to join the company,”

said Chad Kneller.

The nutritional power of the Maqui Berry, the world’s new #1 superfruit, has generated the most buzz throughout the Network Marketing industry.

Found in all QuiAri products, Maqui is harvested in the mountains of Patagonia, Chile, its antioxidant power was legendary and considered sacred by the local Mapuche people.

Maqui supports and promotes healthy eyes, skin, gut, immune system, cardiovascular, and blood health. Scientists are still studying Maqui today to unlock more of its nutritional secrets,

“QuiAri has taken the Maqui Berry and, with the help of Dr. Juan Hancke, invented a proprietary, super-concentrated Maqui Berry extract called MaquiX®, which has 10 times more antioxidant power than Maqui alone.

We take the products daily, and it has made a tremendous impact on our health. I love that the QuiAri Shake is multiple products all in one. Not only do you get protein, but also probiotics, superfoods, fiber, vitamins, and Maqui.

QuiAri Energy is clean, sustainable Energy without nervousness or any type of crash. We believe QuiAri is the next billion-dollar brand. That’s why we are here and why our Teams have followed us. There is an opportunity to help a lot of people around the world,”

said Chad and Jaree Kneller.

Chad and Jaree also raved about QuiAri’s simple, generous, and fast Compensation Plan that helps people reach their financial goals quickly.

“For years, Jaree and I thought there had to be an easier way to design a Compensation Plan, and sure enough, QuiAri Founder & CEO, Bob Reina did it. We were sick of the drag that many businesses have. This is fast-moving and easy to explain.

It doesn’t have any of the gotchas that other companies have. Plus, 5-minute pay worldwide is attracting a lot of Promoters into the business.

What gets rewarded, gets repeated. We’ve experienced it for ourselves – multiple deposits during the course of a single day – and it’s so much fun. QuiAri’s mobile App goes “cha-ching” every time you get paid. It’s so simple, but also very smart,”

said Chad Kneller.

QuiAri’s Executive Team, led by Founder & CEO, Bob Reina, was another reason Chad and Jaree felt confident about making the move to QuiAri. Bob has been a Direct Sales Owner & CEO for nearly 2 decades and understands how to satisfy the demands of a global market.

“Having solid leadership and a CEO that’s constantly driving the business forward is essential to our growth as Promoters.

We were blown away to learn that QuiAri was the first to introduce Maqui to the global marketplace and the first to open simultaneously in 100+ countries worldwide.

Plus, he has an Executive Team with a combined 250+ years of MLM experience supporting him. We’re in very good hands and well-positioned for success,”

said Chad and Jaree Kneller.

Chad and Jaree’s goal is to reach QuiAri’s top rank of Purple Diamond. They have plans to use their extra income to continue helping others.

“We would like to use our wealth to do good, like rescue children from sex trafficking. It is a growing problem in the United States as well as internationally. Also, like everyone, we have bills to pay. The thought of not having a mortgage to pay is really nice! I’m also into horses and would purchase an equestrian facility,”

stated Jaree Kneller.

