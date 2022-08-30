Top Female Direct Selling CEO 2022 Poll

By Team Business For Home

Business For Home is compiling the Top Female Direct Selling CEO In The World Poll for 2022.

Previous editions have been viewed over 500,000 times.

75% of the worldwide distributor sales force is women, however only 5% of the CEO’s are female.

A Chief Executive Officer (CEO) is the highest-ranking corporate officer (executive) or in charge of total management of an organization. Corporate leaders and visonairs, creating culture, building the team and leading the way. Setting strategy and vision.

The CEO’s duty is building culture. Work gets done through management and distributors, and they are profoundly affected by culture.

We have nominated the Top Female CEO’s or Co-CEO’s in cooperation with numerous Direct Selling Professionals. If we have missed your awesome CEO or for questions, please email our Support Desk.

According to industry experts:

“The CEO and/or owner is the most important factor in any business. If you have a good one with a good mind and good heart, that will solve almost any problem.

A good leader will always find a way to create a great opportunity for you. If you have a bad leader, it doesn’t matter how good the product or compensation plan is, they will find a way to mess it up“

Voting is in real time, to keep our polls honest, you can vote 1 time only, through our app (iOS and Android).

To prevent “ghost votes” we have implemented a number of undisclosed algorithms. Do not try to vote multiple times, we notice that, and it gives you as your company a bad name.

This poll is closed, it is no longer possible to vote

The poll will end 15 September 2022

at 12.00 pm (Amsterdam Time)

How to vote: download or update the

FREE App for iOS (Click here)

or

FREE App for Android (Click here)

In the App, in the lower right corner click “Poll”

Select your answer and click “Vote Now”

The Top 20:

After 16 votes:



1.

Sharron Walsh – Isagenix



3 votes



2.

Malou Caluza – QNET



2 votes



3.

Joni Rogers – Senegence



2 votes



4.

Chanida Puranaputra – ByDzyne



1 votes



5.

Wendy Lewis – Jeunesse



1 votes



6.

Aika Lorraine – IAM Worldwide



1 votes



7.

Asma Ishaq – Modere



1 votes



8.

Mary Young – Young Living



1 votes



9.

Angela Cretu – Avon



1 votes



10.

Paula Scarcella – HB Naturals



1 votes



11.

Audrey Sommerfield – Jump To Health



1 votes



12.

Kendra Brassfield – NeoLife



1 votes



13.

Misty Kirbi – Paparazzi



0 votes



14.

Cara Brook Killpack – Seint



0 votes



15.

Sylvie Mousain – Cap Beauty Cosmetics



0 votes



16.

Angela Loehr Chrysler – Team National



0 votes



17.

Hillary Adams – Plunder Designs



0 votes



18.

Amelia Warren – Epicure



0 votes



19.

Melissa Thompson – Bellame



0 votes



20.

Alexandra Mayr Gracik – Sabika



0 votes

