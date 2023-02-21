Top Earners Stefania Lo Gatto And Danien Feier Join JIFU

By Team Business For Home

Stefania Lo Gatto and Danien Feier have been for years top earners in Jeunesse.

JIFU is a company that provides affiliates around the world access to vacancy travel in hotels, flights, resorts, cruises, rental cars, reward credits, concierge services, activities and excursions.

Stefanie stated:

“I am not leaving Jeunesse, I am leaving Jeunesse which is no longer Jeunesse.

Jeunesse has been a company that changed my life and many others’ lives. I had a 360-degree change because not only I gained millions and millions of dollars, but I also met my husband thanks to this job.

My private life changed, I travelled around the world, met a lot of terrific people who made me grow up at the personal level of mindset, and so on. The reason of this choice was the lack of vision that vanished.”

The founders became older, and could not run the company anymore, and unfortunately the generational switch between sons and grandsons went not as expected. The choices made were not correct, the things done were not good. You can make it for a month or two, unfortunately they went on for many months, a lot of mistakes have been made.

“At a certain point, when the company was sold to another person, we had no more trust in this new company. Back then I joined the company because I gave all of my trust to the founders and to Scott Lewis and his vision. But these people do not provide me the same feeling of confidence, the same certainty that if a single mom as I used to be, joins the company today”

There have been months of decisions and indecisions, and a lot of sleepless nights because I was aware that my future decisions would have not only affected me and my family, but also the thousands of people who had been part of my group till today.

And whether they followed me or not in this new project, directly or indirectly, I would have had a strong impact on their decisions.

People who have been collaborating with me for years and whose future I feel responsible for, people who live by only network marketing, so the greater responsibility we have taken along with other leaders.”

I could easily have stopped working or stopped doing network and start doing something else.

But then I think that when you know network marketing so well it is like if you get a virus in your veins. It becomes your passion and the same thing I found in the JIFU founders.

I understood them very well because I made them the same question: “But you are millionaires, why do you keep doing network marketing?” Network is not only for charity, something they do in a huge way and that also I like to do every month 🙂

About JIFU

