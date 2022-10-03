Top Earners Jefferson & Megan Santos Join MyDailyChoice

By Team Business For Home

Jefferson Santos and his wife Megan Lucky Santos have made the decision to join MyDailyChoice.

Author of the international best-selling book, “Higher Life Design”, Jefferson helped found the largest private travel club in the world generating over $3.8 Billion in revenue. In his Network Marketing career, he has built teams of more than 2.6 million distributors worldwide in 50+ countries.

Jefferson chose MyDailyChoice because of the house of brands particularly High Life Travel.

“In the past 15 years of doing this, I have never been this excited about travel. High Life Travel will disrupt the travel industry with the first ever prepaid travel program.

It’s no secret that travel memberships are overplayed and I’m ready to help reinvent wholesale travel. I also love that MDC has such a variety of health & wellness products. They are a true hybrid of physical and digital products,”

says Jefferson. It was a “no brainer” for Megan, as she was excited to see a house of brands that included an extensive array of high quality products that she already uses on a daily basis.

“MDC has a vibrant, youthful, and transparent energy that really attracted us,”

said Megan. Another important factor was the compensation plan at MDC. Jefferson stated,

“I am impressed with the MDC compensation plan. It’s fair, balanced, and aggressive for all levels.”

It’s becoming more evident that behind every good product is a need for good systems and tools.

“When I first saw the MDC system and tech, I knew this company was built by Networkers. It literally checked all the boxes on my “wish list” as a professional networker. Most of these tools I’ve had to build myself over the years, and finally I can give my team something done-for-them and 100% free”,

says Jefferson. CEO & Founders Josh & Jenna Zwagil are excited to help Jefferson & Megan break records at MyDailyChoice.

Jefferson Santos with MyDaliChoice Founders Josh & Jenna Zwagil

