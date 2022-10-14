Top Earner Jay Payso Joins MyDailyChoice

By Team Business For Home

According to a MyDailyChoice Press release:

MyDailyChoice welcomes Jay Payso.

Jay Payso is the newest leader to join MyDailyChoice. Jay is a multiple 7-figure earner and top leader who has built large teams in the Network Marketing industry with more than 100,000+ customers worldwide.

Born in Brooklyn, USA, Jay started his career as a boxer. Unfortunately, the bustling nightlife scene in New York City distracted him from his career and he fell into depression.

After working random jobs, Jay found a new lease on life when he discovered the world of Network Marketing, and he has been doing it ever since.

Jay says,

“I’ve been full time in the industry now for 11 years and I haven’t ever been this excited. Joining MDC feels like when I first got started in Network Marketing. I love the energy of the company.”

Jay picked MyDailyChoice because of its House of Brands.

“I’m amazed at how many verticals I can now market. They have such a variety of products to choose from unlike anything I’ve seen in the industry.”

Prior to this, Jay built a large organization selling travel memberships. Because travel memberships are overplayed in the industry, High Life Travel’s disruptive prepaid travel model is attracting leaders like Jay who recognize the opportunity to be first to market.

“What MDC is doing with High Life Travel is going to be a game-changer. They truly are set up to reinvent wholesale travel. Everyone is going to love this!’,

Jay added.

About MyDaily Choice

MyDailyChoice, Inc., based in Las Vegas, NV, is the global leader for pure CBD products, the finest essential oils, exclusive travel deals, and wellness and performance products. With thousands of active Affiliates worldwide and five unique brands – HempWorx, Mantra Essential Oils, High Life Travel, Daily Sprays and Akashx – MyDailyChoice is a recognized leader in the Direct Selling Industry.

MyDailyChoice brings its mission to empower families with the opportunity to be physically and financially healthy. MyDailyChoice’s 100% commitment to innovation continuously brings customers and Affiliates the highest quality and latest product breakthroughs in the wellness space, supporting holistic lifestyles and the entrepreneurial spirit.

For more information, please call +1 (888) 877-5436 or visit www.mydailychoice.com.

