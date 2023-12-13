Top Direct Selling Compensation Plan – Poll 2024

By Team Business For Home

Business For Home is compiling the Top Direct Selling Compensation Plan ranks in the world for 2024.

We have nominated over 750+ Top Direct Selling companies with their compensation plan. One of the most important, yet least understood aspects of a network marketing opportunity is the compensation plan.

What is the most generous and best compensation plan? What is the best opportunity for residual income? Is it a Binary, a Uni-level, a Matrix, a Stair Step Break-a-way, a Pass-up Plan, a Hybrid, an Instant pay plan?

Just about any product or service can be purchased through Direct Selling somewhere in the world. Every single day, 70,000+ prospects worldwide are looking for information to find the best opportunity available.

Which company has the best compensation plan in 2023? Where can you boost your income?

If we have missed your company, please fill in this form or log a support ticket

To keep our polls honest, you can vote 1 time only, through our app (iOS and Android). To prevent “ghost votes” we have implemented a number of undisclosed algorithms.

The poll update in real time,

your vote will immediately count

This poll is closed, it is no longer possible to vote

The poll will end 30 December 2023

at 11.59 pm (Amsterdam Time)

How to vote: download or update the

FREE App for iOS (Click here)

or

FREE App for Android (Click here)

In the App, scroll down and click “Poll”

Use the search function to select your company and click “Vote Now”

The Top 12:

After 20 votes:



1.

Melaleuca



12 votes



2.

Young Living



2 votes



3.

IM Academy



2 votes



4.

PM International



1 votes



5.

Atomy



1 votes



6.

SeneGence



1 votes



7.

Seacret Direct



1 votes



8.

Amway



0 votes



9.

Natura & Co (Avon, The Body Shop)



0 votes



10.

Herbalife



0 votes



11.

eXp Realty



0 votes



12.

Vorwerk



0 votes

Total voters: 20

