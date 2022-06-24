KWFinder - find long tail keywords with low SEO difficulty

Top Direct Selling Compensation Plan – Poll 2022

By Team Business For Home

OmegaPro

Business For Home is compiling the Top Direct Selling Compensation Plan ranks in the world for 2022. Last year more than 700,000 visitors checked out the results, and still counting.

We have nominated over 650+ Top Direct Selling companies with their compensation plan. One of the most important, yet least understood aspects of a network marketing opportunity is the compensation plan.

What is the most generous and best compensation plan? What is the best opportunity for residual income? Is it a Binary, a Uni-level, a Matrix, a Stair Step Break-a-way, a Pass-up Plan, a Hybrid, an Instant pay plan?

Just about any product or service can be purchased through Direct Selling somewhere in the world. Every single day, 70,000+ prospects worldwide are looking for information to find the best opportunity available.

Which company has the best compensation plan in 2022? Where can you boost your income?

If we have missed your company, please fill in this form or log a support ticket

To keep our polls honest, you can vote 1 time only, through our app (iOS and Android). To prevent “ghost votes” we have implemented a number of undisclosed algorithms.

This poll is closed, it is no longer possible to vote

The poll will end 10 July 2022
at 12.00 pm (Amsterdam Time)

How to vote: download or update the
FREE App for iOS (Click here)
or
FREE App for Android (Click here)

In the App, in the lower right corner click “Poll”
Select your answer and click “Vote Now”

The Top 20:

After 130 votes:


1.
OmegaPro

11 votes

APL GO


2.
APL GO

10 votes

Arieyl


3.
Arieyl

8 votes

QuiAri


4.
QuiAri

7 votes

Vida Divina


5.
Vida Divina

6 votes

ByDzyne


6.
ByDzyne

6 votes

Monat Global


7.
Monat Global

5 votes

Modere


8.
Modere

5 votes

BE


9.
BE

4 votes

iBuumerang


10.
iBuumerang

4 votes

Longrich


11.
Longrich

3 votes

Isagenix


12.
Isagenix

3 votes

Total Life Changes


13.
Total Life Changes

3 votes

Seacret Direct


14.
Seacret Direct

3 votes

Alliance In Motion


15.
Alliance In Motion

3 votes

MyDailyChoice


16.
MyDailyChoice

3 votes

Zinzino


17.
Zinzino

3 votes

Healy World


18.
Healy World

3 votes

Young Living


19.
Young Living

2 votes

Crowd1


20.
Crowd1

2 votes

Total voters: 130

  • OmegaPro
    (8.5%, 11 votes)

  • APL GO
    (7.7%, 10 votes)

  • Arieyl
    (6.2%, 8 votes)

  • QuiAri
    (5.4%, 7 votes)

  • Vida Divina
    (4.6%, 6 votes)

  • ByDzyne
    (4.6%, 6 votes)

  • Monat Global
    (3.8%, 5 votes)

  • Modere
    (3.8%, 5 votes)

  • BE
    (3.1%, 4 votes)

  • iBuumerang
    (3.1%, 4 votes)

  • Longrich
    (2.3%, 3 votes)

  • Isagenix
    (2.3%, 3 votes)

  • Total Life Changes
    (2.3%, 3 votes)

  • Seacret Direct
    (2.3%, 3 votes)

  • Alliance In Motion
    (2.3%, 3 votes)

  • MyDailyChoice
    (2.3%, 3 votes)

  • Zinzino
    (2.3%, 3 votes)

  • Healy World
    (2.3%, 3 votes)

  • Young Living
    (1.5%, 2 votes)

  • Crowd1
    (1.5%, 2 votes)

  • Jeunesse
    (1.5%, 2 votes)

  • QNet
    (1.5%, 2 votes)

  • ACN
    (1.5%, 2 votes)

  • NewAge
    (1.5%, 2 votes)

  • Pure Romance
    (1.5%, 2 votes)

  • ModiCare
    (1.5%, 2 votes)

  • Success Factory
    (1.5%, 2 votes)

  • Valentus
    (1.5%, 2 votes)

  • VYVO
    (1.5%, 2 votes)

  • QSciences
    (1.5%, 2 votes)

  • Opulence Global
    (1.5%, 2 votes)

  • Velovita
    (1.5%, 2 votes)

  • Tava
    (1.5%, 2 votes)

  • Amway
    (0.8%, 1 votes)

  • Herbalife
    (0.8%, 1 votes)

  • PM International
    (0.8%, 1 votes)

  • DoTerra
    (0.8%, 1 votes)

  • Vestige Marketing
    (0.8%, 1 votes)

  • New U Life
    (0.8%, 1 votes)

  • InCruises
    (0.8%, 1 votes)

  • Vasayo
    (0.8%, 1 votes)

  • The Happy Co
    (0.8%, 1 votes)

  • IAM Worldwide
    (0.8%, 1 votes)

The post Top Direct Selling Compensation Plan – Poll 2022 appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/06/top-direct-selling-compensation-plan-poll-2022/