KWFinder - find long tail keywords with low SEO difficulty

Top Direct Selling Companies Poll – 2024

By Team Business For Home

Partner.co (ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, Zennoa)

Business For Home is compiling the Top Direct Selling Companies in the world for 2024. You can choose from over 800+ Top Direct Selling opportunities.

Last year 47,000+ Direct Sales Professionals participated in the 2023 poll.

Many people think of cosmetics, wellness products and home décor as products that are often sold through direct sales, but add to that countless other product categories including kitchen products, high end jewellery, clothing, organic gardening supplies, Forex, spa products, scrapbooking supplies, rubber stamps and much, much more.

If your company is not listed, please add them to our company database or log a support ticket.

What is the top company? Is it a North America based company? Or a company from Asia, Europe, or South America?

If you vote, the result will be on-line immediately!

Voting is in real time, to keep our polls honest, you can vote 1 time only, through our app (iOS and Android).

To prevent “fraud” we have implemented a number of undisclosed algorithms. Do not try to vote multiple times, we notice that, and it gives you as your company a bad name.

This poll is closed, it is no longer possible to vote

The poll will end 22 November 2023
at 12.50 pm (Amsterdam Time)

How to vote: download or update the
FREE App for iOS (Click here)
or
FREE App for Android (Click here)

In the App, scroll down and click “Poll”
Use the search function to select your company and click “Vote Now”

The Top 20:

After 98 votes:


1.
Partner.co (ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, Zennoa)

9 votes

LiveGood


2.
LiveGood

8 votes

PM International


3.
PM International

7 votes

iGenius


4.
iGenius

6 votes

New U Life


5.
New U Life

5 votes

MyDailyChoice


6.
MyDailyChoice

5 votes

QNet


7.
QNet

4 votes

APL GO


8.
APL GO

4 votes

Zinzino


9.
Zinzino

4 votes

QuiAri


10.
QuiAri

4 votes

Atomy


11.
Atomy

3 votes

Crowd1


12.
Crowd1

3 votes

Amway


13.
Amway

2 votes

Herbalife


14.
Herbalife

2 votes

Young Living


15.
Young Living

2 votes

DoTerra


16.
DoTerra

2 votes

Longrich


17.
Longrich

2 votes

Vida Divina


18.
Vida Divina

2 votes

IM Mastery Academy


19.
IM Mastery Academy

2 votes

Isagenix


20.
Isagenix

2 votes

Total voters: 98

The post Top Direct Selling Companies Poll – 2024 appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2023/11/top-direct-selling-companies-poll-2024/