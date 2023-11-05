Top Direct Selling Companies Poll – 2024

By Team Business For Home

Business For Home is compiling the Top Direct Selling Companies in the world for 2024. You can choose from over 800+ Top Direct Selling opportunities.

Last year 47,000+ Direct Sales Professionals participated in the 2023 poll.

Many people think of cosmetics, wellness products and home décor as products that are often sold through direct sales, but add to that countless other product categories including kitchen products, high end jewellery, clothing, organic gardening supplies, Forex, spa products, scrapbooking supplies, rubber stamps and much, much more.

What is the top company? Is it a North America based company? Or a company from Asia, Europe, or South America?

The Top 20:

After 98 votes:



1.

Partner.co (ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, Zennoa)



9 votes



2.

LiveGood



8 votes



3.

PM International



7 votes



4.

iGenius



6 votes



5.

New U Life



5 votes



6.

MyDailyChoice



5 votes



7.

QNet



4 votes



8.

APL GO



4 votes



9.

Zinzino



4 votes



10.

QuiAri



4 votes



11.

Atomy



3 votes



12.

Crowd1



3 votes



13.

Amway



2 votes



14.

Herbalife



2 votes



15.

Young Living



2 votes



16.

DoTerra



2 votes



17.

Longrich



2 votes



18.

Vida Divina



2 votes



19.

IM Mastery Academy



2 votes



20.

Isagenix



2 votes

Total voters: 98

