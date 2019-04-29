Top 5 Things Not to Miss at the Sirius Decisions 2019 Summit

By Steve Olenski

Starting Sunday May 5th and running through Wednesday May 8th will be the Sirius Decisions 2019 Summit in Austin, Texas. There are a whole host of things to do while inside the Austin Convention Center, where the Summit is being held as well as outside the friendly confines.

Here’s one man’s list of top 5 things you should absolutely not miss at this year’s Summit.

Alex Sheen, the first keynote speaker of the entire event. Founder of “because I said I would” Sheen takes the stage on Sunday night at 5PM. His passion and calling is a social movement and nonprofit dedicated to bettering humanity through promises made and kept. Sparked by the loss of his father, Alex and his organization send “promise cards” to anyone anywhere in the world at no cost.

The SiriusDecisions Wellness and Charity Run. If you’re like me and love to give back AND be healthy, this is for you. On both Monday and Wednesday during the event you can either walk/run or do yoga all for a good cause. Just one word of warning: these start at crack of dawn at 6:30AM. So, get a good night’s sleep the night before!

The 2019 Program of the Year Awards. The award winners are selected from a field of leading b-to-b organizations that have achieved significant and innovative results that were integrated across their revenue-generating functions. The Programs of the Year will showcase the programs Sirius Decisions’ analysts have chosen as best-in-class across marketing, sales and product disciplines

The Northwest Water Fountain. Don’t scoff. You’ll thank me later. As you’re sashaying around the Austin Convention Center you may find yourself in need of hydration. Fear not, head to the water fountain located in the NW section of the floor and get ready for a H2O experience unlike any you’ve ever had.

The Oracle Lounge. Ok, ok, I know this is self-serving but hear me out. While in the Lounge, which BTW there is no charge to enter – say hi to Kerry Stange, who is an Oracle Enterprise Advanced Customer Success Services Manager. Kerry can show you how to get your C-Suite to love the value of your SaaS solution – no small task – but equally important will regale you with stories from the road of what it was like to be lead singer for multiple rock bands. He may even have pics of his big-hair days, but that I can’t guarantee it.

**BONUS**

Stop by The Oracle Lounge and get your hands on one of these multi-use Oracle tumblers. But you better hurry for they’re only available while supplies last!

