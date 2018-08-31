Top 5 Reasons to Attend a Modern Marketing Express Near You

By Guest Author
By Jennifer Dennis, Director, Marketing, Oracle Marketing Cloud
Oracle Marketing Cloud is hitting the road. Bringing our customers, partners, leaders, and product and services experts together for visionary thought leadership. These FREE half-day events kick off in Toronto September 12, highlighting the latest best practices and innovative breakthroughs around Oracle Eloqua and Oracle Responsys.
Speakers include: Shashi Seth, SVP Oracle Marketing Cloud and Dave Helmreich, GVP Oracle Marketing Cloud Sales North America.
Here’s a sneak peek of what you can look forward to at the event.
There are many reasons to take a break from the office, but here are some your boss is likely to agree with!
BONUS: There is no charge to attend this event. And there’s one coming to a city near you!
September 12 – Toronto, Canada
October 3 – New York City
October 10 – Boston
January 23 – Austin, TX
February 5 – San Francisco
Date TBC – Atlanta, GA
Agenda includes both general sessions and breakouts dedicated to Oracle Eloqua and Oracle Responsys:
- The Future of Digital Marketing
- Marketing for The Win: Spotlight on Markie Award Winners
- Advancements in B2B Modern Marketing
- B2C Marketing and Customer Experience Innovation
- Tips & Tricks to Create Oracle Eloqua Magic
- B2C and B2B Marketing Collaborative Learning Sessions
- Turbo-Charged Segmentation with the New CX
- Using Digital Behavior to Drive Immediate Action
- Oracle Eloqua and Oracle Responsys Roadmaps
See you on the road! Learn more and register today!
