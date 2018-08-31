Top 5 Reasons to Attend a Modern Marketing Express Near You

By Jennifer Dennis, Director, Marketing, Oracle Marketing Cloud

Oracle Marketing Cloud is hitting the road. Bringing our customers, partners, leaders, and product and services experts together for visionary thought leadership. These FREE half-day events kick off in Toronto September 12, highlighting the latest best practices and innovative breakthroughs around Oracle Eloqua and Oracle Responsys.

Speakers include: Shashi Seth, SVP Oracle Marketing Cloud and Dave Helmreich, GVP Oracle Marketing Cloud Sales North America.

Here’s a sneak peek of what you can look forward to at the event.

There are many reasons to take a break from the office, but here are some your boss is likely to agree with!

Maybe you missed Modern Customer Experience. Now is your chance to catch up on some of the highlights, specifically how you can increase your marketing campaign ROI with Oracle Marketing Cloud.

You are hungry for more. OK, so you made it to Modern Customer Experience. You discovered solutions and made great leaps, but there’s always another challenge. Keep on learning!

You want to win a Markie Award. Markie Award nominations open soon! Get ready to win with tips from Markie winners, highlighting what it takes to bring home the trophy.

You want to expand your career portfolio. We’ll share productivity tips from Oracle product experts, so you’ll have more time to take on those stretch assignments that could help you earn your next promotion.

You need some fresh inspiration. Network with fellow marketing thought leaders – they might just have the creative answers you need to help solve your problems.

BONUS: There is no charge to attend this event. And there’s one coming to a city near you!

September 12 – Toronto, Canada

October 3 – New York City

October 10 – Boston

January 23 – Austin, TX

February 5 – San Francisco

Date TBC – Atlanta, GA

Agenda includes both general sessions and breakouts dedicated to Oracle Eloqua and Oracle Responsys:

The Future of Digital Marketing

Marketing for The Win: Spotlight on Markie Award Winners

Advancements in B2B Modern Marketing

B2C Marketing and Customer Experience Innovation

Tips & Tricks to Create Oracle Eloqua Magic

B2C and B2B Marketing Collaborative Learning Sessions

Turbo-Charged Segmentation with the New CX

Using Digital Behavior to Drive Immediate Action

Oracle Eloqua and Oracle Responsys Roadmaps

See you on the road! Learn more and register today!

