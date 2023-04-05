Top 11 Best Branding Agencies: Recommendations You Can Trust

By Lars Lofgren

To help you choose the right branding partner, we reviewed 39 of the best branding agencies. We then narrowed that list to the top 11 by analyzing their areas of expertise, adaptability, post-project support, communication styles, creativity, and portfolio.

Our comprehensive methodology, extensive research, and vigorous elimination process ensures that every agency we recommend is a rock-solid partner for your next branding project.

As long as you choose a company on our list, you’ll be in good hands.

The Best Branding Agencies of 2023: Our Top Picks

Companies that made the cut: Anagrama, Cohere, DesignStudio, FutureBrand, Interbrand, Jones Knowles Ritchie (JKR), Landor & Fitch, Pentagram, Prophet, Siegel+Gale, Wolff Olins

All of them can help you transform, reinvent, or discover your brand. However, a few companies rose to the top of our list:

Landor & Fitch – Best for B2C branding projects

Siegel+Gale – Best for simple visuals that tell a big story

Pentagram – Best for all-in-one ecommerce branding

Wolff Olins – Best for tech and software projects

Interbrand – Best for global brands that want to go against the grain

Jones Knowles Ritchie (JKR) – Best for consumer goods and beverage branding

Below, you’ll find a review of all 11 agencies, who should use each, an explanation of our methodology, and frequently asked questions.

Branding Agencies vs. Other Service Providers

Branding agencies focus on developing and maintaining a cohesive brand identity for your company. They specialize in crafting a consistent message, tone, and visual style that represents and speaks for your business. Key services offered by branding agencies include:

Brand strategy development

Visual identity design (logo, color palette, typography, etc.)

Brand messaging and positioning

Brand guidelines and style guides

However, branding agencies aren’t the only service providers that offer creative marketing and visual solutions for businesses. Another type of creative agency might be better for you, depending on what you need.

If a new website is in order or you want to refresh an existing site, a web design agency or web development agency is likely the best choice for you.

Social media agencies are best if you need help managing your social presence, engaging with your audience, refreshing your social accounts, or growing your business via social media.

Full-service digital marketing agencies offer a wide range of marketing services and can be a huge help if you already have a strong brand identity. Alternatively, they can help you save time and stress in the future if you know you will want help with email, social media, paid advertising, SEO, or content marketing campaigns in the future.

If they help develop your brand, they’ll already know you. Which means… they’ll likely be able to create and execute campaigns on your behalf much faster than they can with new clients.

On the other end of the spectrum, one of our favorite logo and brand identity services might be a better fit if you have more focused branding needs.

Landor & Fitch Review – Best for B2C Branding Projects

Landor & Fitch is our top choice for B2C branding projects because of their diverse consumer-based experience in dozens of different industries. Because of their work, you can rest easy knowing they understand the unique challenges and opportunities within the B2C market.

The company largely focuses on understanding consumer behavior and preferences, using data-driven insights to create branding solutions that will undoubtedly resonate with your audience. Their creative excellence helps them craft visually appealing, distinctive, and memorable brand identities for B2C businesses, helping them stand out in the competitive consumer market.

Their global presence also gives them local market knowledge and expertise, which is invaluable for creating tailored branding solutions that cater to regional and cultural nuances.

Siegel+Gale Review – Best for Simple Visuals that Tell a Big Story

Siegel+Gale is a branding agency that champions the power of simplicity. They understand that simplicity helps brands stand out and connect more effectively with their target audience. With their minimalist approach, they’re able to create one-of-a-kind branding solutions.

With their unique angle, they’re able to ensure that the brand’s core values and propositions are communicated effectively and as straightforward as possible. Visually, they adopt a clean and minimalist design, highlighting the essential elements of a brand’s identity.

By stripping away unnecessary details, they create visually appealing and distinctive brand identities that are easy to recognize and remember.

Their mission of simplicity also extends to user experience. Siegel+Gale specializes in intuitive brand touchpoints that make it easy for consumers to interact with and understand the brand. Moreover, they help brands maintain consistency across every channel, which makes the underlying story more accessible.

Pentagram Review – Best for All-In-One Ecommerce Branding

Overall, Pentagram is a solid branding agency that works on all types of branding projects, like brand identity, visuals, and strategy. It sounds a lot like all the other branding agencies on our list, right?

However, it really shines for ecommerce businesses because of their expertise in packaging and product design. They’re one of only a few branding agencies that offer these services, all under one roof. Getting everything from the same agency means every piece of your brand is cohesive.

Plus, you won’t have to go through a long onboarding and discovery process with someone else.

With the rise of unboxing experiences and the need to create a lasting impression, having eye-catching and functional packaging with a well designed product is a game-changer.

Pentagram is also known for its highly collaborative approach, working closely with clients to understand their goals. This ensures the final branding and packaging design aligns with your vision. If you’re an ecommerce business looking for a branding agency with a knack for packaging design, Pentagram is a top contender.

Wolff Olins Review – Best for Tech and Software Branding Projects

Wolff Olins is a smart choice for tech and software branding projects because of their experience developing brands for some of the largest companies in the tech industry. Some of their notable clients include Google Workspace, Instacart, TikTok, Uber, and Sage Accounting.

It’s easy to tell that they understand what works in both B2B and B2C markets. Plus, they’re known for innovative designs that keep them one step ahead of the latest tech trends.

Another great thing about Wolff Olins is their focus on adaptability and scalability – anyone in tech knows how crucial both of these things are. They make sure the branding solutions they develop have room to grow and evolve with your business to ensure your brand stands the test of time.

If you’re looking for a branding agency that understands the tech and software space, Wolff Olins would be an ideal choice.

Interbrand Review – Best for Global Brands that Want to Go Against the Grain

Interbrand is an excellent option for larger, global brands that want to be disruptive, break things, and go against the grain. Because they’ve done it themselves, they know what it takes to make a brand stand out in today’s competitive market.

They’re all about challenging conventional thinking and finding new ways to approach branding, which is perfect for companies that want to shake things up.

Their team has no problem identifying what makes you unique, which means they can create a personalized brand strategy that resonates with customers across different cultures and markets. The ability to navigate global branding challenges is one of Interbrand’s standout qualities, especially if you’re looking to make an impact on a worldwide scale.

If your company’s eager to disrupt the status quo and make waves in the market, go with Interbrand.

Jones Knowles Ritchie (JKR) Review – Best for Branding Consumer Goods

Jones Knowles Ritchie (JKR) is an exceptional choice for consumer goods and beverage branding projects, because that’s just about all they do. It’s as simple as that – with every project they work on, their expertise in the industry grows even more.

They’ve worked with some of the world’s most recognizable consumer goods, including, Budweiser, Footlocker, Burger King, Dunkin’, M&M, and PepsiCo. So you know they’ve learned a lot, grown a lot, and accomplished a lot along the way.

Their expertise in food and drink packaging design plus visual storytelling help them craft captivating brand experiences that drive consumer engagement, trust, and loyalty in an industry where those three things are nearly impossible to come by.

With their unique blend of cultural insight and industry-specific knowledge, Jones Knowles Ritchie is the best of the best when it comes to branding consumer goods.

FutureBrand Review – Best for Country and Location Branding

The biggest reason we recommend FutureBrand for country and location branding is that they already have a proven track record of helping nations and destinations shape their global identities.

Take their work with Peru, for instance. They developed a brand that captured the nation’s essence, showcasing its rich heritage, diverse landscapes, and culinary delights. The result? A stunning visual identity that made the world take notice.

FutureBrand’s commitment to sustainability is another big plus. They understand that creating eco-conscious branding isn’t just trendy; it’s essential for our planet’s future.

Whether you’re trying to attract tourists, promote eco-friendly initiatives, or showcase a region’s unique culture, they’ll help you build a brand that not only captivates audiences but also evokes a sense of pride and belonging.

In a world where people crave connection, that’s worth its weight in gold.

Anagrama Review – Best for Branded Interiors and Exteriors

Anagrama is the real deal when it comes to turning plain interiors and exteriors into incredible branded experiences. With their ability to blend interior design, architecture, and branding in one package, they’re able to create spaces that are not only visually stunning, but also an extension of your brand’s identity.

From brainstorming ideas and concepts to designing and executing the final solution, they’ve got your back. As an active partner through the end-to-end process, you get a seamless experience and space that perfectly captures your brand’s vibe.

They’ve worked on amazing projects for clients like Montero, Jugen, Winter Milk, and Novelty Apparel. It’s clear they know how to deliver unique, unforgettable, and interactive environments for their clients.

If you want to give your customers an experience they won’t forget, Anagrama is the way to go. Their expertise, creativity, and attention to detail mean that your space will leave a lasting impression on anyone that walks through your door.

Prophet Review – Best if You Want to Reinvent an Existing Brand

Prophet is the go-to choice for businesses seeking to reinvigorate their existing brand because they offer an array of services aimed at driving growth and reimagining audience perceptions. They’re experts in identifying growth opportunities by exploring unique revenue possibilities and redefining customer experiences. They even help businesses launch new products, services, and experiences that shape the way customers interact with their clients.

Having worked with renowned companies like CVS Kidney Care, The North Face, Hootsuite, and Walmart, Prophet has proven their ability to successfully reinvent brands and shift customer expectations.

What sets Prophet apart is their unique approach to problem-solving. They blend insight and inspiration at every step, combining a rigorous, empathetic method with bold creativity to craft sound, original solutions. The diverse range of skill sets and lived experiences among their team ensures that they uncover disruptive ideas and deliver nothing but the best.

If you want to breathe new life into your brand and need an experienced partner that can help, Prophet is the ideal choice.

DesignStudio Review – Best for Developing Sports and Gaming Brands

DesignStudio plays on your team, diving headfirst into your world and channeling the power of unity. They don’t just understand teamwork, they embody it. They’re willing to go the extra mile, adopting their clients’ products and services to experience their brands from the inside out.

For one project, they went all-in using a specific food delivery company to get to know them. On another, they headed out on a week-long backpacking trip to connect with their client on a deeper level. They even became avid gamers overnight when they partnered with a gaming brand.

Their impressive roster of clients, including Riot Games, League of Legends, Premier League, Women in Rugby, and Level Infinite, speaks volumes about their prowess in the industry.

Infused with a philosophy of contagious energy, unconventional research, and daring leaps, DesignStudio’s team thrives on true collaboration and pushing boundaries. If you need a partner that’s not afraid to become an extension of your team, go with DesignStudio.

Cohere Review – Best Branding Agency for Restaurants and Hospitality

Imagine walking into a restaurant that tells a story, where every little detail is carefully crafted, from the online presence to the ambiance within its walls. Cohere is the mastermind behind this seamless fusion of branding strategy, brand services, interior design, website design, digital experience, and environment design.

How do they pull off such magic? It’s all in the power of their storytelling approach. Cohere morphs with each project, providing tailor-made services such as brand strategy, identity, naming, digital and web design, content creation, and digital advertising – everything needed to turn your vision into reality.

By focusing on creating a harmonious experience, Cohere ensures that every project is not only a victory for their clients but also a genuine asset to the communities they exist within.

Their expertise shines through their work with numerous restaurant and hospitality projects like Choice Market, The Wayward, The Butcher’s Daughter, and Giuseppe & Sons. These success stories are a testament to how Cohere’s captivating storytelling and comprehensive services make a brand stand out from the crowd.

If an all-encompassing, dedicated partner who can transform your restaurant into an unforgettable experience is what you’re after, Cohere is a no brainer.

How We Chose the Best Branding Agencies

Finding the perfect branding agency for you isn’t easy. If it were, you wouldn’t be here. To make it easier, we focused on a specific set of criteria when evaluating the companies on our list.

Our goal was to provide you with a list of companies you can trust – the following methodology helped us do just that:

Well-Rounded Portfolio: We assessed the range and quality of branding projects the agency has completed. A robust portfolio showcasing diverse and successful branding projects indicates the agency’s capability to deliver – or over deliver – for various types of clients.

Skillset and Expertise: For this, we looked deep into the agency’s team, specifically quantifying their knowledge of branding strategies, visual design principles, brand messaging, and industry trends. Agencies with highly skilled, diverse, and experienced teams mean you get to work with true professionals, regardless of the scope of your branding project.

Design Style: Just like every brand is different, every branding agency has a unique style and approach to branding projects.

Collaboration: Branding projects aren’t something you just hand off to an agency and never think about again. They’re heavily collaborative and hands-on. However, every agency communicates in their own way. Some collaborate in person, some prefer email and forms, many use video conferencing platforms, and even others use a combination. No matter what, transparency and flexibility are key.

Adaptability: As you get into a branding project, business and the world keep moving. So it’s important that the agency you choose can adapt their approach as your needs evolve. Agencies that can offer personalized solutions and adapt to changing business landscapes made it on our list.

Post-Project Support: Agencies that commit to ongoing support and guidance after the branding project is completed are dedicated to helping you make the most of your new brand. Ongoing support may look like refining brand elements, addressing issues as they arise, or helping you ensure the outward appearance of your brand remains consistent over time.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

How do I find the best brand agency?

Our comprehensive methodology that considers each agency’s portfolio, client base, expertise, style, collaboration style, adaptability, and commitment to post-project support is a good place to start.

From there, create a shortlist of agencies you want to work with.

Then set up a meeting with each to talk about your goals, ask questions, see how they communicate, and get a sense of their working style. This lets you get to know them and make sure they’re the right partner for you.

How much does it cost to hire a branding agency?

The cost of hiring a branding agency is a catalyst for business success, not just a line item in your budget. Outstanding branding services carry a price, but the value they deliver is worth it.

Agencies may opt for a flat fee or an hourly rate. Small businesses could invest a few thousand to tens of thousands, while larger, intricate projects might demand hundreds of thousands. Ultimately, the project’s scope, size, and complexity impacts the cost.

To get a tailored estimate for your project, we recommend consulting various agencies and requesting detailed proposals outlining project scope and costs.

What do branding agencies do?

Branding agencies specialize in creating and developing brand strategies for businesses.

They work with clients to identify their unique value proposition and create a brand identity that effectively communicates this to their target audience. From discovering your mission and brand voice, designing your logo, choosing typography, and honing in your messaging to helping you raise brand awareness and keep your brand consistent over time, agencies offer everything you need.

Key services they typically provide include strategy, identity, guidelines, messaging, awareness, management, and visual design.

When should you hire a branding agency?

Creating a strong, memorable brand is crucial for any business. A branding agency can help you achieve your branding goals by developing a comprehensive brand that communicates your unique value in the market.

Although a branding agency can help anyone, they’re particularly beneficial if you’re:

Launching a new business: It’s crucial to make a strong first impression on your target audience. A branding agency can help develop a brand identity that captures your business’s spirit.

A well-executed brand identity establishes brand recognition early on and positions your business for long-term success. Working closely with a branding agency also means you’ll get a deeper understanding of your target audience and what makes your business unique – branding experts are pros at getting to the root of what you do and why.

Rebranding: If you’re going through a major change, like a merger or acquisition, a rebrand can help your company reflect these changes. It can also help communicate your new brand message in the right way at the right time. A branding agency will work with you to develop a brand strategy that aligns with your new objectives.

A rebrand can breathe new life into your business but it can also be a significant hurdle for your audience. An agency can help set you up with a smooth transition from one phase to the next.

Experiencing low brand recognition: Low brand recognition is a painful challenge for businesses trying to establish themselves in a competitive marketplace. A branding agency can help you develop a clear, compelling message that will help your business meet new customers where they are.

Not only that, but they may also be able to help execute marketing campaigns to extend your reach even further.

Struggling with an inconsistent brand identity: Inconsistent branding dilutes your message and makes it difficult for your audience to understand what you do, let alone remember who you are.

Branding agencies can work with you to develop brand guidelines that clearly define how to present your brand. But it’s not just about creating those guidelines – you and your team also need to follow them. A good branding partner provides ongoing support and guidance to help you maintain your brand identity over time.

Prefer a DIY Branding Approach or Want to Learn More?

The best place to start is with our beginner’s guide to brand identity. It’ll help you get started identifying your brand, understanding how all of the pieces fit together, and how to package your brand.

If you’re building a personal brand, start with our personal brand guide. Then, check out the 15 must-have things for personal brands, personal brand building hacks, creating a personal brand vision, how to launch your personal brand, and different ways you can use your brand to find clients.

We also have a personal brand checklist, specifically for marketing pros.

