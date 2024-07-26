Todd And Shannon Varvel Achieve Highest Rank At LifeWave

By Team Business For Home

Todd Varvel and Shannon Varvel, achieved Senior Presidential Director at LifeWave in only 9 months after deciding This Is It! With 14 years of experience in network marketing they are building a team by helping people win in all areas of life.

LifeWave found the Varvel’s when they truly needed it the most. Searching for a company with a stand-alone product, a positive culture, and powerful compensation plan, Todd and Shannon found their fit with LifeWave and Steve and Gina Merritt‘s THIS IS IT Team. The Varvel’s praise the X39 patented, wearable device as the best product they have encountered in network marketing, emphasizing its exclusive technology and supportive community involved.

“We are still absolutely blown away at what has transpired over the last 14 months. Because of the LifeWave opportunity, combined with the proven, THIS IS IT System, we are more excited now than we have ever been in our lives about the possibilities that we see and the ability to help people win in a big way here is real and is extremely rewarding.”

Todd shares.

Todd and Shannon were teachers for many years but after blending a family with five kids realized they needed a side income. They found this industry 14 years ago and it quickly changed the course of their lives.

“We came into this industry 14 years ago with the thought of having some extra money for pizza and basketball shoes for our five kids,” Shannon shares. “What we found was an opportunity to help our family and others achieve their dreams in ways we never thought possible.

After experiencing challenging times these last 5 years my health needs opened our minds to the X39 product and once we saw the power of the technology we saw the opportunity; not only for our family but for others truly around the world.”

The Varvel Family

Locking arms with industry leaders Steve and Gina Merritt, Todd and Shannon jumped into their proven THIS IS IT System, of success with the which catapulted LifeWave to one of the top momentum companies in the industry.

“We teach and train our THIS IS IT system of success to anyone willing to put in the effort,”

Todd explains, emphasizing their commitment to empowering others to achieve financial freedom and better health through LifeWave.

Todd and Shannon are drawn to LifeWave’s innovative spirit, particularly its pioneering X39 technology and the company’s promising future under founder David Schmidt’s leadership. They have incredible sponsors in Ritch and Mia Finnegan, and uplines Andy and Mandy Hosier, Ken and Diana Burke, and Matt and Kim Curtis, all four at the highest rank as well.

With aspirations to reach a global audience, Todd and Shannon urge prospective team members to join them now to capitalize on LifeWave’s upward momentum.

“We are so proud to be a part of the LifeWave family. The opportunity is like nothing we have seen to help people physically and financially,”

Shannon concludes, expressing gratitude for the leadership, financial stability, and health benefits LifeWave has provided their family and now so many others.

Looking ahead, the Varvel’s are more excited than they have ever been for the lives that will be changed, the massive momentum people are experiencing, and know without a shadow of a doubt LifeWave will soon become a household name around the world! “This Is Truly IT!” Todd exclaims.

About LifeWave

Since LifeWave received its Patent for the X39 technology July 2020, the company has experienced explosive growth. LifeWave has grown from $20 million to over $400 million in the last 3 years with the United States being their number one market.

LifeWave has recently been reward one of the top momentum Companies in Network Marketing per Business For Home. All this excitement has captured the attention of many Network Marketing leaders around the world. The technology behind the X39 is very sophisticated, yet the average person can easily understand how it works.

David Schmidt the owner of LifeWave and inventor of X39 has been doing stem cell research since 2008 and whether the use of pulsed electromagnetic fields could have beneficial effects. David has over 130 Patents and has performed many case studies on LifeWave’s X39 patch technology. To research X39 case studies, doctor reviews, patents, and testimonies go to thisisitinfo.com

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2024/07/todd-and-shannon-varvel-achieve-highest-rank-at-lifewave/