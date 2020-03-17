Tips on Staying Focused and Consistent To Earn a Part Time Income in Network Marketing by Mary Kay Steffes-Schmitz

By Simon Chan

Mary Kay Steffes-Schmitz and Simon Chan talk about how to stay consistent and earn a part time income in network marketing.

You’re going to discover

– Habits and Routines that create Consistency

– The DMO that Mary Kay uses for her income producing activities

– How to stay focused even when you slack off

– How to maintain your belief and enthusiasm

and much more

Who Is Mary Kay Steffes-Schmitz?

Mary Kay Steffes-Schmitz started working early on at the age of 7 by selling donuts door to door for her family’s restaurant business.

She had a variety of jobs before she found a job that she loved but unfortunately after 44 years, she had to retire due to health issues as she suffered from obesity, allergies and was on a variety of medications.

She eventually got started in network marketing and thanks to her company’s products, she no longer has any of the health issues she used to have.

A few months ago, Mary won her company’s Commitment Award for her outstanding achievement and consistency.

She’s been featured on this show because of her consistency and dedication to her business. Simon wanted her to share with you her tips on staying consistent and making things happen.

