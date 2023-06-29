Tina Butler From The USA Achieves National Director Rank At APLGO

By Team Business For Home

According to an APLG press release:

Until 7 years ago, Tina Butler had no idea how network marketing worked. She has built a successful career as an equine physical therapist, helping people and their horses reach their potential.

Her determination and perseverance are a credit to her upbringing. Tina’s mother always told her,

“You can do anything. And if you can’t, you don’t want to”.

Tina took these simple but wise words to heart and now shares her vision with others: Human possibilities are endless. Anyone can become anyone.

Tina entered the network marketing world in 2016. She quickly built a career and realized that network marketing was a great platform to spread the word about health and wellness. She knew she could help more people become physically and financially healthy.

In July of 2020, Tina discovered APLGO. It was love at first sight. She realized that this company was different. APLGO was helping people stay healthy.

Tina couldn’t help but join this revolutionary company. The culture, the science, the compensation plan and the owners made APLGO stand out. Tina says,

“After working for the Company for almost 3 years, I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else. There is no other product or company like APLGO. The team we work with here is amazing and we make a difference in people’s lives every day because of this phenomenal product.”

Tina easily qualified for the National Director rank qualification. It couldn’t have been any different. Congratulations to the leader and we wish her continued success.

About APLGO

APLGO is an 11 year old company which began expansion in the US, LatAm, Philippines and South Korea in the last two years. APLGO features a category creator product “Rapid DNA Lozenges” and a compensation plan that pays out 63% on the dollar.

Our experienced corporate team is dedicated to the success of our associates led owner Sergei Kulikov, a successful, international network marketing leader. Our head office consists of six departments and sixteen divisions, with 14 global warehouses and more to come. We consult with top-tier providers to ensure every aspect of the business is solid and scalable. For more information please visit us.aplgo.com

The post Tina Butler From The USA Achieves National Director Rank At APLGO appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2023/06/tina-butler-from-the-usa-achieves-national-director-rank-at-aplgo/