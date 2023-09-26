By Team Business For Home

“Tim” Foley (born January 22, 1948) was an American former professional football player who was a defensive back for the Miami Dolphins of the National Football League (NFL).

In Amway he was a Crown Diamond.

Industry leader Carlos Marin stated upon Tim Foley’s passing:

“Today my brother Tim Foley, departed us on his way to a Higher place and a new mission! Tim was my mentor, he was the big brother I never had and he was my friend!

His influence is indelibly etched into my being and flows into the lives of everyone I interact with, lifting them up to ever higher and greater places!

Tim, Your love, encouragement and inspiration is exponentially advancing forward to create a better world for all of us! I know we’ll see each other again brother”

Tim Foley -Amway Top Leader- Passed Away

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2023/09/tim-foley-amway-top-leader-passed-away/