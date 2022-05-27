Thomas Vo Achieves National Director Rank And Elite 16 Status At APLGO

By Team Business For Home

Thomas Vo grew up in a small fishing village in sunny and windy central Vietnam. As far as material possessions, his family was poor which fueled a strong desire at an early age to improve his future.

“I believe with APLGO’s first to market Anion DNA Lozenges, price point and compensation plan the shy is the limit.”

In order to get ahead, Thomas left his fishing village at the age of 11 to get a better education in HO CHI MINH CITY also known as the “Pearl of the Far East ”.

Here he eventually became a student at the University. After 4 years he graduated and achieved a postgraduate degree. At that time, he was a very young and promising lecturer on the path of education. On top of that, he had become an established tour guide and event organizer. Though rewarding, none of these gave him success he wanted.

The big change that occured in his life happened in 2016 when he met John Nguyen. John was a businessman running successful businesses in Canada and Vietnam.

John introduced him to Network Marketing, a concept that has brought success to many people around the world over the past 80 years. Together they worked on creating winning strategies and conceptualized the “Long March to Success” philosophy.

With his background in communication and science, Thomas recognized the opportunity to be a first mover in Aplgo. During the past 18 months, Thomas and his team have created a legacy business.

“I am very excited to become a National Director in APLGO, especially to become the 4th Go-16 Elite Club Member. This is an honor for my team and myself.”

Today, Thomas uses his past experiences to see the value and potential in others and with the right mentorship help change lives for the better.

About APLGO

APLGO was founded by Sergey Kulikov, a successful international network marketing leader who made his first $1,000,000 in the industry at 21 years of age and went on to run a very successful traditional business. He is the author of an online educational platform used within APLGO since 2014 that tracks and manages Associate efficiency.

APLGO’s Corporate team is made up of professional and experienced managers who know and understand their markets. Our head office consists of six departments totalling sixteen divisions.

We work with the best leaders in the industry to ensure every aspect of the business is covered. We create a positive atmosphere for every employee and treat our customers with respect. For more information please visit us.aplgo.com

